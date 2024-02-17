Casualty airs tragic death in iPlayer episode

BBC/Getty Images/DigitalSpy

Casualty aired heartbreaking Rash Masum scenes in the show's latest episode.

Saturday's visit to the ED, which is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer, saw Rash's dad Ashok pass away, after being hit by a bus.

Viewers know that Ashok has been living with dementia, and Rash has been struggling to find a balance between his personal and professional life as a result.

More recently, Rash's friend Rida had taken over Ashok's care to enable him to live at home and the arrangement had been working for everyone until now.

The latest scenes saw Rash's day off get off to a bad start when Ashok locked himself in the bathroom, after verbally abusing Rash all day.

When Rida arrived, she told a stressed Rash to take some time out – insisting that this was the illness talking, not his dad.

Feeling like he had failed everyone, Rash headed off to work to distract himself, leaving Rida at home with Ashok.

Despite initially only intending to do admin, Rash found himself treating a patient called Wyatt, who was vomiting and had a fever.

Rash quickly became more concerned after ruled out COVID and malaria, but deduced Wyatt had Ebola instead.

Dylan tried to get Rash to step out and let someone in full PPE take over, but Rash pointed out that it was too late as he'd already had contact with Wyatt.

Rash was soon in quarantine and was forced to ask Dylan to get a message to Rida, who was preparing to take Ashok to the cricket and meet Rash there.

As Rida was getting ready to leave, she was horrified to realise that the front door was open and Ashok had gone missing.

Thinking he'd gone ahead to the cricket field, Rida headed off there but there was no sign of Ashok.

As Rida continued her frantic search, Wyatt began to stabilise back in the ED and Rash was forced to face the reality that he may have misdiagnosed.

As Rash contemplated his next steps, Rida arrived at the ED in desperate search of Ashok.

She was horrified to see Iain bringing in a patient, who had been hit by a bus and fitted Ashok's description.

Rash eventually learned the devastating news as well and ran to be with his dad, but it was too late – Ashok had died.

As Rash broke down in front of Ashok lifeless body, Rida tried to explain that his dad had just wanted to spend the day with him.

Grief-stricken, Rash lashed out at Rida and insisted she leave him alone, but is their friendship ruined beyond repair?

