Casualty legend Suzanne Packer addresses return rumours

Casualty legend Suzanne Packer has addressed rumours she will be returning as Tess Bateman.

Packer was quizzed on a comeback during an appearance on The One Show on Monday (July 8), when presenter Alex mentioned rumblings that Tess could reappear soon.

"There's no truth to this," she admitted. "I wish I could give you an exclusive. No, not at all."

Asked if she'd be interested in returning to Casualty someday, the actor said: "I would say talk to my agent! It's definitely not a no. It's a wonderful, wonderful show."

Packer was a cast member on Casualty for 12 years, before she hung up Tess's stethoscope in 2015. Since that time, she has returned for guest appearances — most recently in 2021.

In her most recent appearance, Tess surprised Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) on his doorstep to announce she'd be coming back to the Emergency Department, though it was only a temporary stay.

Since Tess ended her most recent guest stint on Casualty, Charlie also departed the Emergency Department after 38 years in extremely emotional scenes in March.

Packer has remained incredibly busy since leaving Holby City Hospital behind, most recently starring in Channel 5's The Night Caller alongside Robert Glenister.

The acclaimed actor also appeared in Silent Witness last year, in addition to memorable roles in In My Skin and The Pembrokeshire Murders.

While it appears Tess won't be back in the ED anytime soon, Casualty recently dropped a summer trailer previewing Emmerdale’s Ryan Hawley and EastEnders' Kellie Shirley joining the show.

Casualty airs on Saturday nights on BBC One and now streams first on BBC iPlayer, where episodes are released at 6am on the day of transmission.

