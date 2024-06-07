Casualty recovered in search for missing canoeist

A lifeboat from Cardigan RNLI also joined the search, HM Coastguard says [BBC]

A casualty has been recovered in the search for a missing canoeist, the coastguard has said.

Dyfed-Powys Police began the search of the River Teifi at Cardigan, Ceredigion, after the canoeist was reported missing just before 19:40 BST on Thursday.

Coastguards were joined by the RNLI and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and other specialist search and rescue teams, police said.

Milford Haven Coastguard said the search for the missing canoeist was stood down late on Thursday night.