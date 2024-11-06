Cat 2 Hurricane Rafael heads toward Cuba. Winds could swipe the Florida Keys

Hurricane Rafael, a powerful category 2 storm verging on category 3, was bearing down on western Cuba Wednesday morning.

As of the 10 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center noted it was “very likely” that Rafael could be a major hurricane by the time it strikes the island nation, which has recently been struggling with prolonged power outages.

From there, forecasters expect the storm to weaken as it enters the Gulf of Mexico, where high wind shear, dry air and cooler waters will chew it up.

The Florida Keys remain under a tropical storm warning as the outer bands of the storm could swipe near enough to cause sustained high winds.

Recent track shifts have moved Rafael’s future track further from Florida, sparing the peninsula. Chances for sustained tropical-storm-force winds in South Florid have dropped to below 1%, according to the Miami office of the National Weather Service.

Up to an inch of rain may fall on the state through Thursday, the NWS said.

Once in the Gulf, forecasters are confident Rafael will weaken somewhat, but exactly how much — or where it could end up making landfall — is still up in the air.

“There is larger-than-normal uncertainty regarding Rafael’s intensity later in the forecast period,” forecasters wrote in the 10 a.m. update.

As of 10 a.m., Rafael had 110 mph maximum sustained winds and was headed northwest at 14 mph. It was about 130 miles south-southeast of Havana, Cuba.

Elsewhere in the Caribbean, forecasters are also watching a tropical disturbance that could form north of Haiti in the next week. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the hurricane center gave the system a 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 7 days and a 20% chance of developing in the next two days.

“Some gradual development of this system is possible toward the end of the week and into the early part of the weekend while it moves near or to the north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, and approaches the Southeast Bahamas,” forecasters wrote.

Miami Herald staff writer Milena Malaver contributed to this report.