Boots, a six-month-old black and white cat in Pontefract, England, got a small fright when a model train barreled straight for his tail.

This video, taken by Jonathan Lawton, shows his cat Boots exploring model train tunnels and lounging on the tracks.

Boots became a companion to Lawton after his beloved cat Mittens, whose mini-railway antics went viral in 2020, sadly passed in 2023. Credit: Jonathan Lawton via Storyful