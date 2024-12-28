Cat Deeley 'signs £600k deal' to continue on This Morning for further year

Cat Deeley is reportedly ready to present This Morning for another 12 months from March after signing a £600,000 deal.

The Sun has reported that the TV personality has agreed terms for a further year having fronted the ITV staple alongside Ben Shephard as permanent replacements for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The pair are set to continue at the helm to at least the spring of 2026, although Deeley, 50, will move on when the deal ends - according to reports. They will present from Monday to Thursday while Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will keep presenting on Friday. Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle have been stand in presenters since 2021.

Breakfast magazine show This Morning has not returned to the ratings heights achieved in previous years but the series has at least been free of the drama that dogged it in 2023.

Schofield walked away after admitting an “unwise but not illegal affair” with a much, much younger male co-worker. He most recently stated his innocence on an appearance on Channel 5’s Cast Away. Willoughby presented alone for a period - most famously opening with her “are you ok?’ address - before also stepping back.

If the news is confirmed it will shut down rumours that Amanda Holden has been lined up as the imminent replacement for This Morning.

When asked, Holden said: “Oh, well, do you know what? I’m really glad you’ve asked me this. First of all, I absolutely love Cat Deeley.

“She’s super successful, I’ve always admired her, she’s brilliant, and she’s a real laugh. I hate seeing headlines that say, ‘I’m taking over from Cat Deeley’ when I think she’s doing such a good job on This Morning.”

She added that she believes Deeley is “going nowhere”.

The Standard reported last month that This Morning boss Martin Frizell will step down from the role after 10 years.

The 65-year-old will leave ITV in spring 2025, the network revealed on Wednesday.

“Next year I'm expecting my family priorities to change so I need to free up time for them,” Frizell said in a statement.

The Standard has approached Deeley’s representatives for further comment.