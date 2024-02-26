Cat killer Scarlet Blake jailed for man's Oxford river murder

Breaking News image

A murderer who led a man to his death and livestreamed the killing of a cat months before has been jailed for a minimum of 24 years.

Scarlet Blake hit Jorge Martin Carreno and pushed him into the River Cherwell in Oxford in July 2021.

Her trial heard she had been on the streets looking for potential victims.

Blake, 26, was found guilty at Oxford Crown Court of murder and previously admitted a criminal damage charge in relation to the cat.

