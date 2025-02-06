Cat rescued after five days under a building

A cat is recovering at home after being trapped underground for five days during Storm Éowyn.

Cleo, a 15-year-old Bengal, was found in the foundations of a block of flats in Dundee after concerned residents heard her cries.

Scottish SPCA officers used a camera to locate Cleo, before the exhausted animal was freed by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Animal rescue officer Stephanie Smillie said: "We gave her lots of cuddles and a big drink, and some food, and set about trying to find her owner."

"Thankfully through the power of social media, we actually did manage to find her owner, who was absolutely over the moon to have her back."

