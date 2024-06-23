Cat Rescued From Perilous Position At Grand Canyon National Park

A lucky cat was rescued from a precarious situation at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on Friday afternoon.

“Tree-climbing for the purr-fect panorama!” read a social media post from the park. The post included a photo of the black and white feline in an uncomfortable-looking position on a tree branch. A second photo showed a firefighter climbing a ladder toward the cat.

Archie before being rescued from his predicament. Sarah Acomb via Grand Canyon National Park

“A huge shoutout to our firefighters and first responders who sprang into action today to rescue a furry adventurer from the heights of a tree at Grand Canyon.”

The park originally asked for help from the public in finding the cat’s owners, but shared an update on Friday evening with the good news that they had been found.

The rescue operation. Sarah Acomb via Grand Canyon National Park

The cat turned out to be an approximately 2-year-old male named Archie, a park spokesperson told HuffPost in an email. The adventurous pet had “escaped from a residential area in the park” near the Mather Campground on the park’s South Rim. Archie was stuck about 15 feet high in the ponderosa pine prior to his rescue.

Related...