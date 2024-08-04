Cat rescued from Quarry Fire burn area

KMGH - Denver Scripps

In a social post, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office later posted photos of the cat rescued from the Quarry Fire.“This cat represents our community's difficult week and the tenacity of our community to not only persevere, but come out stronger on the other end,” Jeffco sheriff’s office added in the post.

