Cat Slides Across Frozen Pool in Hilarious Video

A pet cat was seen making the most of the unusually cold weather in Texas, by having fun sliding along a frozen backyard pool.

Cynthia Michael, a resident of New Braunfels, Texas, posted the hilarious video to TikTok with the caption, “It’s cold in Texas ya’ll.”

“I was standing inside watching Oliver around the pool,” she told Storyful. “Suddenly he got on it and started playing around,” she said. “I waited to make sure that he didn’t fall in. Luckily he didn’t and the pool has since thawed out.” Credit: Cynthia Michael via Storyful