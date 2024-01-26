Cat with ‘traumatic past’ shows up at shelter. Now ‘fantastic feline’ needs new home

A cat came into a Massachusetts animal shelter with serious injuries — so the staff jumped in immediately to help.

Chase the cat was brought into the Scituate Animal Shelter after cat trappers caught the roaming feline, who was “hungry as can be,” the shelter said in its Jan. 26 Facebook post. But on first glance, the shelter said it noticed Chase had a serious problem, hinting to a “traumatic past.”

The black and white cat had major damage to his mouth area, so the shelter’s veterinary team had to get to work. The injuries were causing him “lots of pain,” according to the shelter.

Chase underwent surgery, as well as cleanup on his jaw and the removal of some teeth, the shelter said.

The shelter believes Chase may have been hit by a car, causing the trauma to his face. He’s estimated to be about 2 years old.

Chase’s health has also been impacted by his positive diagnosis of feline immunodeficiency virus, which causes AIDS in cats, according to Mar Vista Animal Medical Center. It’s one of the most common feline diseases that only affects cats, so it’s recommended to have only one FIV-positive cat in the household, according to The Humane Society of The United States.

Cats with FIV can live healthy lives and have similar lifespans as cats without the disease, the organization said.

Despite his health issues, Chase has managed to stay a “sweet and outgoing” cat, the shelter said. He’s also a very “fun fella” who can most likely fit into a home with dogs.

“We are sorry he had to suffer at all but we are glad he came to us, getting the help he needed! Now let’s get this fantastic feline into a great home,” the shelter said.

Those interested in adopting Chase must email the shelter at adopt@scituateanimalshelter.org. The shelter will provide an application, and appointments to meet animals can happen after that, according to Petfinder.

Scituate is about 30 miles southeast of Boston.

Watch dog’s joyous reaction to being adopted out of Florida shelter. ‘I’m taken’

Cat siblings land at NC shelter — again. Now ‘two peas in a pod’ get a second chance

Ancient feline species — capable of rapidly killing large prey — discovered in Spain