A catastrophic bridge collapse

A major bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a cargo ship crashed into it. The Supreme Court seemed skeptical about the idea of limiting the abortion drug mifepristone. And what's going on with the federal raids of Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes?

Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses after ship strike

A massive search effort was underway Tuesday for six construction workers who were on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore when it was struck by a large cargo ship and collapsed into the frigid Patapsco River, shutting down a crucial artery for East Coast shipping.

What happened? Around 1:30 a.m. EDT, the cargo vessel Dali struck the bridge as it was leaving the Port of Baltimore, causing the span to collapse in seconds. Officials said the crew warned of a power failure and sent out a mayday before the collision. Video footage shows the ship smash into one of the supporting columns before the bridge snapped, hit the water and partially fell on the ship, where a burst of flames and smoke could be seen rising into the night sky. 📍 Here's everything we know about the collapse.

In an aerial view, cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore.

Support from the President: Joe Biden pledged his administration's full support as rescue efforts continue and said he expects the federal government to pay the full amount to rebuild the bridge.

🗣️ What Biden's saying: "It's going to take some time. The people of Baltimore can count on us, though, to stick with them at every step of the way until the port is reopened and the bridge is rebuilt."

Fears, realized: If you panicked at the news – "I'm never driving on a bridge again! What if it had been me?" – you aren't alone. It's a real fear, and it's somewhat common. Gephyrophobia is a fear of traveling over bridges, usually in a car. How to cope.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, a major span over the Patapsco River in Baltimore, collapsed March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland after it was struck by a large cargo ship, prompting a massive emergency response for multiple people in the water. The Baltimore City Fire Department described the collapse as a mass-casualty incident.

📸 See more: Photos, videos show bridge collapse, aftermath.

High court weighs abortion drug limits

Supreme Court justices on Tuesday sounded skeptical that anti-abortion doctors have the ability to challenge the Food and Drug Administration’s rules for a common abortion drug, raising the possibility that the court could dismiss a case that threatened to sharply limit access to mifepristone.

Side-eyeing from SCOTUS: Justices on both sides of the court's ideological divide pressed lawyers for anti-abortion doctors for evidence that physicians had been forced to violate their conscience by treating a patient suffering from mifepristone side effects, and they questioned the nationwide sweep of lower court orders restricting use of the drug.

How did we get here? Two years after overturning Roe v. Wade, the justices were asked to consider whether to roll back FDA decisions loosening restrictions on how mifepristone can be prescribed and dispensed. The drug was used in nearly two-thirds of abortions in the U.S. last year.

What could the mifepristone case mean for Plan B?

Protesters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on March 26, 2024, as justices hear oral arguments over access to mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortions.

Diddy's Los Angeles, Miami homes raided

Two of Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes were reportedly searched by U.S. Homeland Security on Monday as part of a federal investigation.

What happened? Federal officials raided Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes Monday, according to Rolling Stone and local Los Angeles news station Fox 11, amid lawsuits filed against him from accusers who say the rapper and music mogul has raped or sexually assaulted them.

Many allegations: Most recently, a music producer who worked with Combs on his most recent record, "The Love Album: Off the Grid," sued him in February, accusing him of "engaging in serious illegal activity," including sexual assault. 👉 Everything we know.

Federal agents are seen at the entrance of Sean Combs' home at Star Island in Miami Beach on March 25, 2024.

