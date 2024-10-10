Catastrophic flooding levels as Milton moved through Tampa Bay
Catastrophic flooding levels as Milton moved through Tampa Bay
"Meteorologists are running out of adjectives to describe how powerful Hurricane Milton is getting."
Hurricane Milton begun to unleash some rainfall, tornado, wind and storm surge impacts on Florida, with it just making landfall as a major Category 3 storm on Wednesday evening
Debi and Trevor Jones of Clearwater prepared their boat in Treasure Island, Florida as Hurricane Milton remained a ferocious storm that could land a once-in-a-century direct hit on the populous Tampa Bay region. (AP video: Mike Stewart)
BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s storm-battered Gulf Coast raced against a Category 5 hurricane Monday as workers sprinted to pick up debris left over from Helene two weeks ago and highways were clogged with people fleeing ahead of the storm.
As Florida braces for Hurricane Milton's impacts, the track is shifting slightly. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest details.
MAGA took no responsibility for the mega size of Hurricane Milton and the damage it threatens to inflict on Florida—but maybe it should have.The historical storm was supercharged by record water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, a phenomenon worsened by the climate change that Donald Trump and his acolytes are determined to do nothing about.In fact, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went so far as to sign legislation in May that excises any reference to climate change from state law.Read more at The D
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, pounding the coast with ferocious winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) and producing a series of tornadoes around the state. Tampa avoided a direct hit.
The power of surge: ‘It will destroy you. It will break the piles, the columns that the house was built on.’
Sometimes, a split-second decision is necessary. Here are tips to give your animals their best chance when evacuating or riding out Hurricane Milton.
StormTeam 5 meteorologist Kelly Ann Cicalese explains how a powerful hurricane like Milton creates a bubble of water with low pressure and high winds, resulting in catastrophic storm surge.
The latest update on powerful Category 5 Hurricane Milton as the track continues to nudge south towards Sarasota.
Hurricane Milton, expected to make landfall Wednesday night, is expected to be the costliest disaster in Florida's history