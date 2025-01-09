Wind-fueled infernos still torching LA area as thousands flee: Live updates

PASADENA, Calif. − Firefighters on Thursday continued to battle multiple deadly wildfires that erupted across Los Angeles, creating an apocalyptic scene as residents were forced to escape the raging infernos.

At least five fires were active in Los Angeles County, scorching more than 27,000 acres across the region, according to Cal Fire. The Palisades Fire in the coastal Pacific Palisades community and the Eaton Fire, located east in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, remained the largest blazes with 0% containment.

Extreme Santa Ana winds helped fuel the dangerous wildfires that ignited Tuesday. Though the winds began to ease Wednesday night, a new fast-moving blaze − the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills − threatened iconic Los Angeles landmarks and prompted more evacuations.

More than 100,000 people across the region were ordered to leave as dry, hurricane-force winds hindered firefighting operations and spread the fires. "This firestorm is the big one," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass during a news conference after rushing back to the city, cutting short an official trip to Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has mobilized over 7,500 firefighting and emergency personnel to protect communities. President Joe Biden also approved Newsom's request for a major disaster declaration and ordered federal assistance for response efforts in areas impacted by the fires.

Get weather and fire alerts via text: Sign up to get current wildfire updates by location

Developments:

∎ WEATHER FORECAST: The National Weather Service said critical fire weather could last through Friday for portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including in major wildfire locations. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph could rise higher in mountains and foothills, forecasters warned.

∎ SCHOOL CLOSURES: The Los Angeles Unified School District announced all of its campuses will be closed Thursday due to the fires. According to federal data, it is the second-largest school district in the nation with nearly 436,000 students enrolled in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

∎ POWER OUTAGES: The Southern California Edison utility announced Wednesday that more than 413,000 customers were without power. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power said over 135,000 customers were without power late Wednesday.

∎ UNSAFE WATER ALERTS: Pasadena Water and Power issued a Do-Not-Drink Water order for Pasadena and evacuated areas of the Eaton Fire, noting that the water system may have been impacted by "debris and elevated turbidity." The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power also advised people in the Pacific Palisades, north of San Vicente Boulevard, to only use bottled or boiled water for drinking and cooking.

How many people have died in the LA fires?

At least five deaths have been confirmed, and more deaths are possible as the fires continue to expand and new ones ignite. The blazes have destroyed at least 1,000 homes, businesses, and other structures, according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.

Escaping the LA fires: Heart-pounding stories of fleeing families

Abandoning homes is painful for residents who have no choice. Karen Maezen Miller, who’s been tending a 109-year-old Japanese garden in Sierra Madre for almost three decades, fled with her husband as flames danced in the rearview mirror. Miller, a Zen Buddhist priest and teacher, did not know the fate of her home. As they drove, they realized the power of the windstorm that had shaken the area for hours with 100 mph gusts, tossing debris everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I didn't even want to look because it moved so fast. I just wanted my husband to drive, drive, drive," said Miller. "You're trying to flee a fire but you couldn’t drive on the road." Read more here.

− Trevor Hughes, N'dea Yancey-Bragg, Elizabeth Weise, Terry Collins

Evacuation orders lifted: Hollywood Hills fire endangered iconic Los Angeles landmarks

Firefighters gain ground with Sunset Fire

Fire activity has decreased and some evacuation orders have been lifted for the Sunset Fire, a brush fire that erupted Wednesday night in the iconic Hollywood Hills. The fire had been growing quickly, adding strain to firefighting efforts in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued an evacuation order shortly after 6 p.m. local time Wednesday for portions of the celebrity-populated neighborhood in central Los Angeles. As of 9:45 p.m. local time, the blaze consumed at least 60 acres and was 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Fire activity has DECREASED," The Los Angeles County Sheriff's West Hollywood Station said on X early Wednesday. "The fire has been updated to be 60 to 100 acres but is now mostly burning within the perimeter LAFD worked quickly to develop." Read more here.

− Josh Peter, Thao Nguyen

Flames rise from a structure as the Palisades Fire burns during a windstorm on Wednesday.

Escaping the LA fires: Heart-pounding stories of fleeing the flames

Los Angeles area wildfires may cost billions

The devastating fires have torched hundreds of homes, businesses and other structures across the county and an early estimate has put the potential damage at nearly $10 billion.

Even before the additional homes and apartments were destroyed, the largest of the wildfires − the Palisades Fire − was quickly pushing its way upward on the list of most destructive fires in the state's history with at least 1,000 destroyed structures.

The acreage burned still paled in comparison to the hundreds of thousands of acres burned in the largest wildfires in the state's history, but that fact was offset by the real estate prices in the areas burning in Southern California, said Char Miller, professor of environmental analysis and history at Pomona College in Claremont, California, and author of Burn Scars, a history of fire suppression in the U.S. published last September.

An independent research team at the financial services company J.P. Morgan said it expected the insured losses from the Palisades fire to approach $10 billion, and most of the economic losses would be in homeowners insurance.

− Dinah Voyles Pulver

Nurse rushes to aid evacuees: 'Sometimes we need a helping hand'

PASADENA, Calif. — Christianna Gutierrez heard an open call for help at an evacuation center and responded. The registered nurse was scrolling on TikTok on Wednesday when her algorithm kicked out a video from someone at the Pasadena Convention Center, saying medical professionals were needed.

“Within five minutes, I put my scrubs on and drove the opposite direction, into the storm, and here I am,” said Gutierrez, a West Hills resident who’s been a nurse for about three years and currently works at a private school.

She didn’t know what to expect but said she was eager to help evacuees.

"You learn about disaster nursing in school, but this is the first time that I've ever actually wanted to do something," Gutierrez said. "So I said, 'Why not help?'"

When she wasn’t assisting folks at the nurses’ station, she helped set up beds and other supplies in preparation for nearby residents fleeing their homes. Asthma and other respiratory problems, eye irritations, wound care and pain management were among the common medical issues Gutierrez and other volunteers said they treated while partially relying on donations for supplies.

− Michelle Martinelli

How to help communities impacted by wildfires

As several fast-growing wildfires continued to threaten communities, some organizations are taking donations to help victims of the fires.

The crowdfunding platform GoFundMe published a page of verified fundraisers to support those affected by the fires.

GlobalGiving's California Wildfire Relief Fund is taking donations that the organization says will go directly toward supporting wildfire relief and recovery efforts in the state.

The California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund aims to offer relief to marginalized communities hardest hit by the devastating fires.

The California Fire Foundation provides aid to firefighters battling the blazes, as well as their loved ones and the communities they support.

Read more here.

− Anthony Robledo

Los Angeles fires unchecked amid scarce water supply

One after another, the million-gallon tanks firefighters tapped into to douse the deadly Los Angeles wildfires went dry, leaving them without enough water to fight the flames, officials said Wednesday.

The admission comes as residents have wondered how the wildfires − whose causes are still under investigation − got so out of hand and turned into one of the most devastating Los Angeles fires in recent memory.

"We had a tremendous demand on our system… we pushed the system to the extreme,” Janisse Quiñones, CEO of the LA Department of Water and Power, said at a news conference Wednesday. “If there’s a message to take away from me today, it’s I need our customers to really conserve water.”

Water shortages hit Pacific Palisades the hardest, Quiñones said, a neighborhood west of downtown Los Angeles that stands at a higher elevation. Demand for water in the area rose to four times its usual amount for 15 hours straight, said Quiñones, who is also the agency’s chief engineer.

Authorities attempted to refill the tanks but couldn’t refill them fast enough to restore enough pressure to the system to move the water to higher elevations, she added. Read more here.

− Michael Loria

Contributing: Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LA fires live updates: California blazes grow with no end in sight