Catch-a-calf competitions at National Western Stock Show
The 'Sex Education' star had the most-talked-about dress at the 2024 Golden Globes
The Wall Street boogeyman is back to bashing the big players.
The actor's ex-wife announced his death on Instagram this week
Many shoppers are criticizing Loblaws' actions during a period of surging inflation and heightened grocery costs.
Get ready for a not-so-dry January, no alcohol needed
Gabbi Tuft, a former WWE star, tried to lose muscle mass after transitioning. She succeeded by stopping resistance training and starting a keto diet.
Weather continues to impact the schedule of presidential candidates heading into the Iowa caucuses as former President Donald Trump has now canceled three out of his four in-person commit to caucus rallies. Instead, Trump will hold a series of telerallies and is still expected to go forward with his in-person appearance at his commit to caucus rally in Indianola, Iowa. The video comes as the campaign had to cancel four surrogate events they had planned this week as Trump made voluntary court appearances on Tuesday and Thursday.
Spider-Man star Tom Holland clarified his relationship status with co-star Zendaya, telling reports that they are “absolutely not” split up.
There have been several reports of female saboteurs giving Russian soldiers food or drinks arsenic and rat poison.
In what must sound like music to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s ears, the military aid that the U.S. had been providing to Ukraine has currently been halted, White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said during a press briefing on Jan. 11.
The Amazon founder popped the question in May 2023
The star — whose new movie 'Good Grief' is on Netflix now — barely missed out on a chance to be in 'Barbie.' "Does that haunt me at night?" Levy asks. "Sometimes"
"I am the only one who gets to wear tight pants in this town, you got it?!" the actor jokingly told Fallon
In a chat about her career and beliefs, Julia Roberts says she’s had a “G-rated career” as she’s refused to strip for her movies as part of a conscious “choice”.
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces using two US-made Bradley fighting vehicles to destroy a Russian T-90 tank.
WEYBURN, Sask. — The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a patient may have been the source of a strong gas smell throughout a hospital that prompted the evacuation of the building. The health authority said earlier in the day that the evacuation of Weyburn General Hospital was due to a reported gas leak. Twenty-two patients plus staff at the hospital southeast of Regina were moved out for their safety. Weyburn fire Chief Trent Lee says it appears a patient was covered in a crude oil substance, t
As we get older, any number of things – from illness to medication, body confidence, relationship worries and family dynamics – can impact our sex lives. Here, doctors and therapists explain the ups and downs you might encounter in every decade. This guide covers:
Minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 departed from Portland on Jan. 5, 2024, the pilots aboard were forced to make an emergency landing.
Taylor Swift can rest easy knowing that a self-professed Swiftie is hosting the show this year.
Nearly 10,000 foreign companies have exited Russia since it invaded Ukraine, per Vedomostic citing SPARK-Interfax data.