Catch a cod yet? A morning on the water with fisherman Leo Hearn

It only took a few hours Monday morning for expert fishers Leo Hearn and Kimberly Orren to catch their daily quota of cod.

The husband and wife team set out from Petty Harbour with CBC's Adam Walsh along for the ride just as the sun peered over the horizon.

This year's food fishery has been a good one so far, Hearn said.

"Started off a little bit slow because the weather was bad, but now it's fishing is good on both side of the shore: south, north, it's all over the place, a really good time to fish."

The 2019 recreational cod fishery opened the first weekend of July. The summer season runs every Saturday, Sunday and Monday until Sept 2 and the fall season is limited to the last weekend of September.

Fishers are allowed to catch five cod each day.

Hearn was a fishermen for 25 years before the 1992 cod moratorium. In 2014, he and Orren, co-founded Fishing For Success, a social enterprise to teach youngsters like Adam Walsh about cod fishing.

"It's so important to keep our heritage alive and our identity, who we are," he said. "Our kids, our children, should know about it — that their grandfathers fished, that their fathers fished."

Hearn, Orren and Walsh had each caught their quota by about 7:30 Monday morning.

Their fish were all between 22 and 24 inches long, Hearn estimated — the perfect size, he said.

"Too big are no good to eat. These are the right size."

Here's how a master fisherman fillets a cod:

