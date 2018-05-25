Catch of the day: Harbour Breton fishermen haul in 285-pound halibut

How many chips do you need for 285 pounds of fish?

Eddie Baker and his father Edward Baker were out fishing for cod Monday in his 36-foot trawler when something a lot bigger showed up.

"I feel a big pluck on the line coming on the line there and I told my father, I said, 'I think there's something big coming on line,' and it was only about a minute afterwards I seen this big halibut coming," Eddie Baker told CBC on Thursday.

He and his father were fishing about two and a half hours west of Harbour Breton along the south coast.

"The only thing I was thinking about was getting it aboard the boat, because it was a big fish," said Baker. The halibut's round weight — before any processing or removal of any part — was 285 pounds, with a dressed weight of 230.

"I put me hand in his gill with the hook in — Father had the hook into him and I had my hand in his gill and we took him on board on the side."

Baker says it's the biggest halibut he's ever caught — and with a single fish he hit the daily bycatch limit of 200 pounds — and they'll get about $1,500 for it from the buyer.

Not a bad catch, he said.

"Not for one fish."