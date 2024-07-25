You can catch a great glimpse of the International Space Station tonight
There is a high altitude and long duration passing of the ISS Thursday night. Here is when and where to look.
Experts working in the Tomb of Cerberus in Naples unsealed a 2,000-year-old sarcophagus—and the mummy inside was shockingly well-preserved.
A USC professor has confirmed what many scientists already believed: Rotation of the solid iron ball at Earth's center is slowing.
NASA released 25 new pictures in honor of the Chandra telescope's quarter-of-a-century anniversary in space.
A toppled 4,000-year-old monolith was found at a “sacred site” on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. How it fell is a mystery.
During a routine patrol, firefighters found a 4,000-year-old stone face carving in Kazakhstan, revealing fascinating insights into ancient cultures and rituals.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — When Benson Wanjala started farming in his western Kenya village two and a half decades ago, his 10-acre farm could produce a bountiful harvest of 200 bags of maize. That has dwindled to 30. He says his once fertile soil has become a nearly lifeless field that no longer earns him a living.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A super Jupiter has been spotted around a neighboring star by the Webb Space Telescope — and it has a super orbit.
The solar storm that erupted on Sunday apparently swept by us with little impact, but a second could spark auroras Wednesday night.
After weeks of testing, NASA and Boeing officials say they better understand the issues plaguing the Starliner spacecraft, but still aren’t ready to name a return date.
The project, at a former coal-fired power station, will try to create a new source of clean energy.
In 2026, Kellie Gerardi will lead an all-female team of international researchers to space
The Joro spider is potentially creeping its way to the Northeast this summer.
A surprise eruption of steam in a Yellowstone National Park geyser basin that sent people scrambling for safety as basketball-sized rocks flew overhead has highlighted a little-known hazard that scientists hope to be able to predict someday. The hydrothermal explosion on Tuesday in Biscuit Basin caused no injuries as dozens of people fled down the boardwalk before the wooden walkway was destroyed. The blast sent rocks, steam, water and dirt high into the air, according to a witness and a scientist who reviewed video footage of the event.
Hydrothermal explosions are "one of the most important and least understood geologic hazards," Lisa Morgan, an emeritus USGS research geologist wrote.
Last week, NASA made a shocking announcement. It would not be sending its $450 million rover, called the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER), to the Moon, where its state of the art capabilities were anticipated to uncover secrets about water ice just beneath the lunar surface. The reason, according to NASA officials, is that […]
The bird flu is now jumping between species of mammals, a step that draws the virus closer to hopping into human beings, a new study warns.
