'Visible decline' in bird life on Lough Neagh

Louise Cullen - Agriculture and Environment Correspondent
·4 min read
A woman looks directly at the camera. She is smiling and has shoulder-length brown hair. She is wearing a blue jacket and blue t-shirt. She is outside during the daytime, the background is green shrubbery.
Ciara Laverty, part of a team that monitors bird numbers around Lough Neagh, has noticed changes this year [BBC]

Early birds may catch the worm - but it's the early volunteers who catch the birds.

And the ones that get caught in the 18-metre long, fine-mist nets strung high across a reed bed at Killycolpy, on the County Tyrone shores of Lough Neagh, will help researchers learn more about how wildlife on the lough is faring.

It is one of three Constant Effort Sites (CES) around the shores of the lough and a fourth in the Belfast Hills.

These sites are places where identical studies are carried out - the same number of studies, for the same length of time, in the same location over the same period of time each year.

'Blue-green algal crisis'

A small bird is being held in a man's hand - it's body is in the palm, while the heard pokes through the gap between the man's index and middle fingers.
After the birds are caught, their details - including weight, age and sex - are recorded before they are set free [BBC]

The sites are part of a huge national scheme run by the British Trust for Ornithology.

The details of the birds are recorded - weight, age and sex - before they are set free with the addition of a lightweight metal ring on their leg so their movement can be tracked should they be caught again.

After two years at Killycolpy, Lough Neagh Partnership ranger Ciara Laverty and the team have seen changes.

Last year, she said, they caught more than 90 sedge warblers but "we're seeing a bit less this year and out in the field".

"We're hearing other birds like grasshopper warblers wailing away, but this year we are seeing less sedge warblers, and talking to other people who have similar projects, it seems to be the same at their sites as well."

And they have been left with questions.

"There has been a lot of press about the blue-green algal crisis, we don't know how that's affecting our birds and other wildlife around the lough."

'Quiet this year'

A man with a slight smile looking directly into the camera. He is almost bald with a short but thick light-coloured beard. He is wearing a dark great fleece and grey t-shirt. He is standing in front of a row of trees in the countryside during the daytime.
"It's saddening, it's worrying" - Peter Kearns said there is less birdsong this year [BBC]

Fellow bird ringer Peter Kearns is worried.

"Last year, we had water rails, we had lots of birdsong, the dawn chorus was brilliant.

"But it is extremely noticeable how quiet it is this year.

"It's saddening, it's worrying and I can't wait to see the bigger trends come together and see if it is site-specific or whether it is lough-wide or nationwide."

While it can flag concerns, the work also helps shed light on the lives of these birds.

A bird, being held in the hand of a bird ringer, its head poking through the gap of the index and middle finger, while a small ruler is used to measure the bird's wings
Measurements being taken from a caught bird [BBC]

One reed warbler has consistently returned to the study site at Traad for six years, travelling thousands of miles to and from sub-Saharan Africa every year.

The report, from the Traad site, also highlighted the number of retraps - of the 421 birds caught there, 71 had previously been ringed at the site.

Along with the figures from the other sites - 29 birds out of 215 at Portmore and nine birds out of 259 at Killycolpy - that tells the teams that birds are choosing to return to these areas for breeding or onward migration.

The Belfast Hills site at Mullaghglass saw 65 retraps out of 272 birds counted, spanning 25 species.

Supporting those species to encourage them is a key part of the work for staff and volunteers.

'Flagship project in the British Isles'

Aidan Crean wears a red fleece and has a pair of binoculars round his neck. He has grey hair and a neutral expression.
Aidan Crean has been a bird ringer for three decades [BBC]

Aidan Crean has been involved in bird-ringing for three decades and has participated in all four of the Constant Effort Sites.

"You're getting data in abundance, productivity and survival, you're building up a substantial piece of data on the birds, the breeding birds of your site.

"So it's probably the flagship project for bird conservation in the British Isles."

A bird gets ringed. The bird is being held by a pair of hands, and a metal implement is being used to ring its leg
A lightweight metal ring is attached to a bird's leg [BBC]

He has noticed a "visible decline" in the bird life of the lough.

"It just tells us that we have a situation, as the famous Northern Ireland saying goes.

"We all know about the algae, and we all know it's been studied and analysed, and that's great, but we have to step up.

"We all have to step up, I think; we have to be responsible."

    When Jimmy Carter chose branding designs for his presidential campaign, he passed on the usual red, white and blue. “The minute it was announced, we all had the shirts to put on — and they were green, too,” said LeAnne Smith, Carter’s niece, recalling the 1976 victory celebration. Nearly a half-century later, environmental advocates are remembering Carter, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100, as a president who elevated environmental stewardship, energy conservation and discussions about the global threat of rising carbon dioxide levels.