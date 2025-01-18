Catching a movie on National Popcorn Day? These are the deals you can take advantage of

You butter believe it! National Popcorn Day is Sunday, so popcorn companies and theaters all over the country are offering deals to celebrate the crunchy snack.

National Popcorn Day is organized by The Cinema Foundation, a California-based nonprofit that takes data and collaboration and uses them to promote the film industry.

Bryan Braunlich, executive director of The Cinema Foundation, said in a news release that the nonprofit will celebrate all year long, starting with National Popcorn Day on Sunday.

“This Sunday is the perfect day to catch up on all the awards contenders, along with a slate of other entertaining titles, to celebrate the excitement of going to the movies with America’s favorite moviegoing snack,” Braunlich said.

According to the nonprofit, more than 30,000 theaters across the country will participate in the event, offering discounts on popcorn and other concessions in theaters.

The Cinema Foundation said moviegoers can also find participating theatres and offers at www.atthemovies.co or www.tinyurl.com/fandangonpd.

Organized and recognized by The Cinema Foundation, National Popcorn Day falls on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. It's a day for movie theaters and even some popcorn manufacturers to offer discounts and freebies for moviegoers.

Here’s what you need to know about National Popcorn Day deals for 2025.

All-you-can-eat popcorn at AMC, plus a 50% off popcorn handbag

AMC Theatres announced that this year, the movie theater chain is offering a deal on its AMC Perfectly Popcorn.

When customers buy any size popcorn on Sunday, they can get as much popcorn as they want, the chain said in a news release.

AMC is also working with DoorDash and Uber Eats to deliver popcorn to customers’ homes. Customers can get $5 off a purchase of $20 or more.

Customers can buy AMC ready-to-eat popcorn at Walmart, Kroger and Publix locations, as well as select regional grocery stores, AMC said. Customers who buy the company’s popcorn at one of these stores will get a $3 discount on their next movie ticket. Also included in the $3 movie ticket discount is the AMC Cinnamon Butter popcorn.

AMC Theatres is offering an all-you-can-eat popcorn deal on National Popcorn Day, which falls on Jan. 19, 2025.

Other deals AMC is offering include the year-long AMC Stubs deals. Customers who join AMC Stubs can get free refills on large popcorn purchases all year long. Depending on the AMC Stubs tier customers are part of, they can also get a free large drink and popcorn combo on their birthday, free size upgrades and earn rewards points for every $1 spent.

AMC Theatres said in its announcement that the company is offering its Loungefly Crossbody Popcorn Bag 50% off when customers buy any size popcorn during National Popcorn Day. Originally $79.99 plus tax, the bag will be on sale for $40 plus tax Sunday.

A Loungefly Crossbody Popcorn Bag sold at AMC locations nationwide. The movie theater chain is offering the purse for 50% off on National Popcorn Day, or Jan. 19, 2025.

The bag is available at most AMC locations nationwide.

Bring a bucket to Cinemark and only pay $5

Cinemark is hosting a “BYOBucket” event where customers pay $5 to fill up any popcorn container. The bucket must be clean and it cannot measure more than 400 ounces, the equivalent of two XL popcorns.

All XL popcorns will also sell for $5 Sunday.

On Sunday only, everyone who follows Cinemark at www.instagram.com/cinemark and tags three friends under the chain’s National Popcorn Day sweepstakes post will be entered for a chance to win a free large popcorn.

Lastly, all online gift card purchases will be 10% off Sunday.

In honor of National Popcorn Day 2025, Cinemark is hosting a Bring Your Own Bucket event. Customers who bring a clean container measuring less than 400 ounces can get free popcorn for $5 on Jan. 19, 2025.

More information on Cinemark’s deals is available at www.cinemark.com/popcornday.

Small popcorn for Free 99 at Regal Cinemas

The folks at Regal are offering a free small popcorn for Regal Crown Club members in honor of National Popcorn Day.

The free Regal Crown Club program allows members to earn credits at the box office and concession stand. Once they save up enough points, they can redeem them for rewards such as free popcorn, soft drinks, movie tickets and merch.

Also, Regal Crown Club members who buy tickets for showtimes on National Popcorn Day will be entered for a chance to win a year’s worth of premium collectible containers – that’s 12 total containers for films such as “Captain America: Brave New World,” “Jurassic World Rebirth” and “Superman.”

Regal Crown Club members who buy tickets for showtimes on National Popcorn Day 2025 will be entered for a chance to win a year’s worth of premium collectible containers.

Free popcorn at Marcus Theatres for reward members

Marcus Theatres, a chain operating 79 locations, is celebrating National Popcorn Day with free popcorn for Marcus Magical Movie Reward members. To take advantage of the deal, moviegoers must become members before Sunday.

Members can choose from among options:

Free junior popcorn (44 ounce) Free Ultimate Popcorn Tub refills 50% off the 2025 Ultimate Popcorn Tub and free refills

Contest alert: Free popcorn for a year at B&B Theatres

B&B Theatres has over 50 locations in states such as Georgia, Kansas and North Carolina.

To celebrate National Popcorn Day, the chain is giving its Backstage Pass Loyalty Program members a free small popcorn. The free popcorn will be applied to members’ Backstage Pass accounts.

Loyalty members will automatically be entered for a chance to win free popcorn for a year.

$4 popcorn and concession combos

Santikos Grand & AmStar Cinemas will also celebrate this year at their 27 locations in the south central and southeastern regions of the U.S.

Customers can get a large tub of popcorn for $4.

They can also get discounts on select concession combos such as:

$11 Solo Deal – Large drink and a large popcorn $18 Mega Deal – Two large drinks and a large popcorn

Double points and half off popcorn at Harkins Theatre

Harkins Theatre has locations in states such as Arizona, California, Colorado and Oklahoma. The company said this week that it will celebrate National Popcorn Day with 50% off all popcorn Sunday.

Harkins Awards members will also earn double points on all in-theater popcorn purchases.

Half-price popcorn at Angelika and Reading theaters

Angelika Film Center and Reading Cinemas, which have theaters in states such as New York, California and Virginia, are offering half-price popcorn (any size) at all locations, the company said in a news release.

The popcorn deal is valid at all Angelika Film Center locations, including:

California – The Tower Theatre and Angelika Carmel Mountain

New York – Angelika New York, Village East Cinemas and Cinemas 123

Texas – Angelika Dallas

Virginia – Angelika Film Center & Café at Mosaic

Washington D.C. – Angelika Pop-Up at Union Market

In honor of National Popcorn Day 2025, Angelika Film Center and Reading Cinemas will offer half-price popcorn of any size at all locations.

The deal is also available at Reading Cinemas locations, including:

California – Cal Oaks Plaza, Grossmont, Town Square and Valley Plaza

New Jersey – Manville

The deal will be honored at Consolidated Theatres locations in Hawaii, which are part of Reading International, Inc. The theater will also give customers 50% off its family-sized “clown bags” of popcorn.

Loyalty members get free popcorn at Cinergy Cinemas

Cinergy Cinemas has theaters in Texas, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Illinois. The entertainment company is celebrating National Popcorn Day by giving loyalty members a free medium popcorn.

If guests are not already signed up for the program, they can sign up Sunday and still redeem their free popcorn.

Free regular-sized popcorn at D'Place Entertainment

D'Place Entertainment, which has six Locations in California, is recognizing National Popcorn Day for the fourth year in a row.

According to the company, guests who visit on Sunday will get a free regular-sized popcorn. Customers can also upgrade the regular size to a medium for $1 or a large for $2.

Guests who already get free popcorn any day of the year can get free upgrades to any size on National Popcorn Day.

The company said it is also selling a popcorn card that allows customers to get one free regular-sized popcorn every day until Dec. 31, 2025.

Spend $1 and get any size popcorn at Cinema Lab

Cinema Lab, which has locations in South Orange, New Jersey, Cañon City, Colorado and New Canaan, Connecticut, will offer $1 popcorn all day Sunday, no matter what size customers order.

Free popcorn at Tristone Cinemas

Tristone Cinemas in California is offering loyalty members free small popcorn on National Popcorn Day, a spokesperson said.

40% off Jolly Time popcorn

Customers who are fans of Jolly Time popcorn, the company is offering 40% off on Sunday only. Customers must order through the Jolly Time website at www.jollytime.com/popcorn-products and enter the promo code POPPIN.

Free small bag of popcorn at Cineplex

Although not in the U.S., Canadian movie theater chain Cineplex is celebrating National Popcorn Day by giving members of its Scene+ rewards program a free small bag of popcorn from Friday to Sunday. The deal is valid for members who visit theaters.

Customers can also get a free small bag of popcorn with all food delivery orders through DoorDash, Skip and Uber Eats. The small bag of popcorn will automatically be added to customer orders, the company said.

How popcorn lovers can support those impacted by the California wildfires

Cinelounge has locations in Hollywood and Tiburon. The company confirmed this week that sales from all small popcorn will be donated to the Pasadena Humane Society, which has been working to help those impacted by the California wildfires.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

