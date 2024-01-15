Catching up with undecided Iowa Republicans

Reuters

Trump is due to face a federal jury in New York this week to determine how much he should pay the writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her in 2019, one of a string of legal entanglements he is contending with as primary elections for the 2024 Republican nomination, which the former president is seeking, get under way. A jury last year found in a civil case that Trump had sexually abused Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her in 2022 by calling her a liar. Multiple courts have sought to require Trump not to stray into diatribes and speechmaking.