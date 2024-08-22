Cate Blanchett returning to London stage in The Seagull at the Barbican

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett is set to make her return to the stage after a six-year hiatus by taking on the role of Arkadina in Anton Chekhov's The Seagull.

The production, a new adaptation of the classic play, will run for six weeks at London's Barbican Theatre from February. Joining Blanchett in the cast is Tom Burke, known for his role in the TV series Strike.

It marks a reunion for Blanchett and Burke, who recently wrapped filming on Steven Soderbergh's upcoming film, Black Bag.

Thomas Ostermeier, the director of the production, hailed Blanchett as a “once-in-a-generation actress”.

Speaking to BBC News, he said: "I have known and admired Cate for many years, and to see her on stage is always a privilege."

Ostermeier added: "I am thrilled that we will make our first artistic collaboration with this production of The Seagull at the Barbican, and that London will experience this once-in-a-generation actress in one of the greatest theatrical roles of Arkadina."

Tom Burke, known for playing Cormoran Strike in the TV adaptation of JK Rowling's detective novels, will star alongside Blanchett (Anthony Harvey/Getty)

The director also shared his excitement about working with Burke, adding: "I'm also very pleased to be forging a new artistic relationship with Tom Burke, who will play the role of Trigorin."

It follows another production of The Seagull in London two years ago, which starred Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke.

Blanchett's character, Arkadina, is a celebrated actress whose commanding presence dominates both on and off stage.

The play unfolds as she visits her family's country estate, navigating complex relationships and conflicts.

Her son's struggle to emerge from her shadow and her lover's entanglement with a young actress drive the narrative, exploring themes of ambition, vanity, disappointment and desire.

Wessex Grove, the team behind Ostermeier's recent production of An Enemy of the People starring Matt Smith, will produce The Seagull.

Blanchett's last appearance at the Barbican was in 2012's Big and Small (Gross und Klein). Her most recent theatre role was in 2019's When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other at the National Theatre, just before the Covid pandemic.

The actress boasts an impressive film career, with roles in Carol, Nightmare Alley, Tar, Don't Look Up, and Thor: Ragnarok.

She has received eight Oscar nominations, winning twice for The Aviator and Blue Jasmine.

Burke, her co-star, has appeared in various films including The Wonder, Living, and the upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as well as the BBC's Strike series.