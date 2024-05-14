Cate Blanchett Turns 55: Inside Her Quiet Marriage with Husband Andrew Upton and What's Next

The actress has two movies scheduled for release in 2024, including the popular video game adaptation 'Borderlands'

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage Andrew Upton and Cate Blanchett on Jan. 18, 2014

Cate Blanchett has lots to celebrate on her birthday, including several big projects on the horizon.

The actress, who turned 55 on May 14, has Borderlands, a live-action adaptation of the video game franchise, coming soon. Blanchett stars alongside Kevin Hart, Ariana Greenblatt, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black and Florian Munteanu in the film, written and directed by Eli Roth.

Blanchett is married to her husband of more than 26 years, Andrew Upton. She and Upton, 58, have been married since since 1997. They had met earlier that year while Blanchett was performing on the stage in The Seagull, as Blanchett previously told Vanity Fair in a 1999 interview.



Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Andrew Upton and Cate Blanchett

"He's one of the few grounded people I know whose head is in the stars. He's able to stretch between the sky and the earth. Those people are very rare," Blanchett told Vanity Fair at the time.



Blanchett also said at the time that she and Upton did not like each other when they first met: "He thought I was aloof and I thought he was arrogant. And it just shows how wrong you can be," she said. "But once he kissed me, that was that."

Mike Flokis/WireImage Andrew Upton and Cate Blanchett on Sept. 25, 2009

While Blanchett rarely speaks about her relationship with her husband — they share four children, whom they have raised out of the spotlight — she once shared how quickly she and Upton decided to tie the knot. In 2015, she told Ellen DeGeneres that Upton proposed to her "after about 21 days" once they began dating.

At that time, Blanchett said she knew she wanted to marry Upton after just three days together. We were in bed, as you are after three days, and he said, ‘Cate,’ and I thought, ‘S---, he’s gonna ask me to marry him and I’m gonna have to say yes," she said at the time, adding, "And then he said, ‘No, I’m hungry. Do you want to go get something to eat?’ "



David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton on Feb. 5, 2023

In addition to Borderlands, which is in theaters Aug. 9, Blanchett has a number of projects in the works, including the upcoming movie Rumours, which will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18. Blanchett costars with another Oscar winner, Alicia Vikander, in the new movie.

Courtesy of Lionsgate Cate Blanchett as Lilith in "Borderlands"

"At their annual G7 summit, the seven leaders of the world’s wealthiest liberal democracies get lost in the woods at night while attempting to draft their provisional statement," reads an official festival synopsis for the film.

Blanchett is also expected to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Disclaimer alongside Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee.



