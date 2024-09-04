Catford fire: 70 firefighters tackle blaze in high rise on day Grenfell report released

Almost 50 calls were made to emergency services about the blaze (London Fire Brigade)

Around 70 firefighters tackled a blaze at two flats on the ninth and 10th floors of a tower block in Catford, south-east London, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Ten fire engines attended the blaze at a block of flats on Rosenthal Road in Catford, after almost 50 calls were made to emergency services, the LFB said in a statement.

Two flats on the ninth and 10th floors of the tower block were found ablaze. The LFB had the fire under control by 14:14 and there are currently no reports of any injuries.

The brigade was first called at 12:51pm, and crews from Forest Hill, Greenwich, Deptford, Lee Green and surrounding fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this time,” the statement concluded.

Lewisham Council said on X, formerly Twitter, that council staff “remain on the scene to support residents”, adding that there are no reported injuries.

Speaking out on the fire in Catford, the Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission wrote on X: “The news reports of a fire in a residential block of flats in Catford are deeply concerning to all of us. Our thoughts are with the residents and community who are affected, and we pray for their safety.”

The fire is now under control, the fire brigade said (Councillor James Walsh)

The blaze comes on the day that the 1,700-page report of the six-year long Grenfell inquiry found that government ignorance and corporate greed contributed to the 2017 tragedy in which 72 people lost their lives.

Keir Starmer told the House of Commons today that is is “imperative that there is full accountability, including through the criminal justice process, and that this happens as swiftly as possible”.

Grenfell Tower was covered in combustible materials due to “systematic dishonesty” and “greed” from the corporate cladding firms, the final report concluded.

The inquiry also revealed a “deliberate and sustained” manipulation of fire-safety testing and data by companies such as Arcon and insulation firms Kingspan and Celotex.

More follows on this breaking news story....