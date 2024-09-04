Catford fire: Large blaze breaks out at tower block

Jacob Phillips
·1 min read

A large blaze has broken out in a block of flats in Catford.

Firefighters were called to the fire at the tower block on Rosenthal Road at the junction with Rushey Green at 12.51pm on Wednesday.

Footage of the fire shows flames bursting through a burnt out flat on one of the building’s top floors.

Two flats on the 9th and 10th floors of the building are currently alight, the London Fire Brigade said.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are tackling the blaze.

The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken almost 50 calls to the blaze, the LFB said.

Fire crews from Forest Hill, Greenwich, Deptford, Lee Green and surrounding fire stations are at the scene and the cause of the fire is not currently known.

Lewisham Council said staff are at the scene supporting residents.

It comes on the day of the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry into the 2017 fire which killed 72 people.The near-1,700 page document released at 11am on Wednesday, lays bare the inquiry’s findings around the actions of corporate firms in the construction industry, the local authority, London Fire Brigade and government.It found that says Grenfell Tower was turned into a death trap by “dishonest” construction firms, architects and negligent politicians who ignored fire safety for decades.

More to follow.

