Catford Shooting Victim Named: Police Hunt Gunman Who Left Shaquille Graham, 29, Dead In South-east London
Catford Shooting Victim Named: Police Hunt Gunman Who Left Shaquille Graham, 29, Dead In South-east London
Catford Shooting Victim Named: Police Hunt Gunman Who Left Shaquille Graham, 29, Dead In South-east London
The 60-year-old was reportedly using an ATM when an armed man approached him.
Lawmakers in D.C., Louisiana, Oregon, plus voters in San Francisco, have moved forward with justice reform reversals recently, showing a historic backtrack.
A woman lost both her feet after her boyfriend allegedly pushed her onto the subway tracks in New York City into the path of an oncoming train, police sources said. The 29-year-old woman and her boyfriend were reportedly arguing at the Fulton Street subway station in Manhattan Saturday morning when he allegedly shoved her onto the tracks, police said. Both of her feet had been amputated, police sources said.
An infant was killed and the child's parents injured in an apparent attack by a dog at a New Jersey home over the weekend, authorities said. Middlesex County prosecutors and Woodbridge police said officers responded to the Woodbridge Township home shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday over a report of an unresponsive baby believed to have been attacked by the family dog. Authorities said officers found that the mother and child “had sustained serious injuries from the dog.”
For more than 35 years, two families in Virginia have been left without knowing who brutally killed a beloved member of each of their families.
Warning: This article contains details of sexual assault that could be upsetting to some readers.Calgary police are asking for public assistance in the investigation of a sexual assault that occurred early Sunday morning in the city's southwest.At approximately 1:15 a.m. a woman was waiting at a bus stop located on 37th Street S.W., between 26th and 28th Avenue, when she was approached by an unknown man. The man, who was armed with a crowbar, demanded the woman follow him behind a nearby busines
The boys, now 7 and 14, told authorities in Florida that the abuse began when they were around 5 and 9 years old.
OTTAWA — Dhanushka Wickramasinghe thought his days of living alone in Ottawa were behind him. His home in the suburb of Barrhaven would be quiet when he got back from work a bit shy of 11 p.m., but the happy tumult of a house full of kids would surely resume in the morning. It wasn’t always this way: Wickramasinghe had spent several lonely years alone in Canada, working to establish himself, his family still back home in Sri Lanka. Last summer came the happy reunion with his wife Darshani Ekanya
James Doran, 30, is charged with one count of murder
Jeff Smith lost the use of his left arm and has been unable able to return to full-time work since the incident, The Associated Press reported.
A 41-year Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 7 life terms and an additional 297 years in prison for killing 2 people in Delaware, and is accused of killing 4 others, including his mother, in Pennsylvania.
Steven Sawhill, 70, of Canyon Lake, was arrested after he allegedly used a fake badge and a white Ford Crown Victoria sedan to pull over drivers in Riverside County.
HAMILTON — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a shooting on Highway 6 east of Hamilton on Sunday morning. Police say they received the report of the shooting just before 5 a.m., and the investigation is continuing. The Highway Safety Division Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services has since taken over the investigation. Few details have been released, but police say they are appealing to the public for help with the investigation. Police say anyone who was in the
Some seniors whose children are long grown are being asked to leave a lifetime of memories behind in their homes in Nova Scotia's public housing communities to make room for other families who need the extra space.Elaine Williams, chair of the Mulgrave Park Tenants Association in Halifax's north end, says efforts to make sure government-owned units are used to capacity are necessary, but wrenching."Some people you've never seen cry, some of our seniors cried over losing their home," said William
Violet Evelyn Alberts was found dead in her Montecito, California, home on May 27, 2022. Charges allege a murder-for-hire plot.
Thirty years ago, Tom Hanks delivered a performance that reverberated through Hollywood. And it wasn’t in a movie.
A 25-year-old Missouri man has been charged with shooting and killing his mother as she tried to enter the back door of their home. Jaylen Johnson's attorney, William Goldstein, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Johnson believed his mother was an intruder when she tried to enter the home in the St. Louis suburb of Olivette around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Olivette police said 56-year-old Monica McNichols-Johnson died at the house even though Johnson's girlfriend tried to help her after she was shot.
A multi-country prisoner exchange that might have freed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was being discussed and progressing when he died last month, multiple sources have told CNN, and included the direct involvement of a Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich.
Ramadan is usually a joyful time at Reem Sultan's home, but not this year. The London, Ont., resident, one of hundreds of thousands of Canadians preparing to mark the most sacred month in the Muslim calendar when it officially begins at sundown on Sunday, said the humanitarian crisis and violence unfolding in Gaza over the past five months weighs heavily on those marking the occasion an ocean away. Sultan said this year's month of dawn-to-dusk fasting, prayer and family gatherings will look very
Nearly three dozen bodies were removed from a funeral home in northern England, and a man and woman were arrested Sunday on suspicion of fraud and preventing a lawful burial, police said. Humberside Police announced the developments after five days of investigation at three branches of Legacy Funeral Directors in Hull and East Yorkshire. Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said 34 bodies had been taken to a mortuary in Hull for identification.