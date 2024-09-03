Cathay Pacific grounds planes after engine problem

A Cathay Pacific flight to Zurich was forced to return to Hong Kong due to an "engine component failure" [Getty Images]

Hong Kong’s flagship airline Cathay Pacific has cancelled dozens of flights after a plane heading from the city to Zurich was forced to turn around due to an "engine component failure".

The company says it has now inspected all 48 of its Airbus A350s and found 15 aircraft with faulty parts that needed to be replaced.

The planes' Trent XWB-97 engines were made by British engineering giant Rolls-Royce.

Since Monday, Cathay Pacific has cancelled almost 70 flights, including routes linking Hong Kong to Sydney, Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei.

Cathay Pacific said the disruptions will continue until at least Saturday.

"At Cathay, safety of our customers and our people guides every decision we make," the airline said.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding."

Airbus did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.

Cathay Pacific took delivery of its first Airbus A350 aircraft in 2016. The planes are equipped with fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines.

Rolls-Royce told BBC News that "it is committed to working closely with the airline, aircraft manufacturer and the relevant authorities to support their efforts."

"As well as providing support and guidance to Cathay Pacific, Rolls-Royce will also keep other airlines that operate Trent XWB-97 engines fully informed of any relevant developments as appropriate."

Cathay Pacific's A350s also serve destinations in Europe and North America.

In a statement the European Union Aviation Safety Agency said it is “monitoring any information coming out of the technical investigation and will take decisions on any fleet level action as required.”

Other airlines that operate A350s include British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines and Japan Airlines. The BBC has contacted the companies for comment.

Singapore Airlines said "it is in contact with Airbus and Rolls-Royce on the ongoing issue with the Trent XWB engines"

Singapore Airlines said it "is inspecting the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines that power our Airbus A350-900 fleet."

The company added that there is currently no impact on its flights.

Japan Airlines said it was awaiting information from Rolls-Royce, but added "as a precautionary measure", the company had decided to conduct inspections on its five Airbus A350-1000 aircraft "during their scheduled maintenance opportunities" at Haneda Airport on Tuesday.

It does not anticipate any flights to be delayed or cancelled as a result of the checks.

Qatar Airways said there had been "no impact on the operation of any Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000s", but added it would monitor the situation.

This year, Rolls-Royce announced plans to invest heavily to improve its range of engines, including the Trent XWB-97.

In 2023, Tim Clark, the boss of gulf carrier Emirates, voiced concerns about the durability of the engine and the prices Rolls-Royce charged for maintenance.