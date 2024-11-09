Catherine joins royals at Remembrance event

The Princess of Wales has joined King Charles III and other senior royals at a major Remembrance event in London.

Catherine is gradually returning to public duties following her cancer chemotheraphy treatment - she made her first official public engagement in October.

She joined the rest of the Royal Family as well as senior politicians at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night.

Queen Camilla was not able to attend as she was recovering from a chest infection, the palace said in a statement earlier on Saturday.

The Festival of Remembrance - an evening featuring music performances and storytelling - is being held to pay respect to serving personnel, veterans and their families.

The commemorative concert and a Sunday service at the Cenotaph are among the two most important events on the royal calendar.

Catherine's attendance is one of her first since finishing chemotherapy.

King Charles, 75, will lead the royal family at both events. The King, who is still receiving cancer treatment, will lay a wreath at the memorial in Whitehall, London on Sunday.

Catherine joined the rest of the Royal Family at the major commemorative event [Reuters]

The palace announced in February that the King had been diagnosed with cancer and would take time away from public life to undergo treatment.

The following month, Kate, 42, also revealed that she too had been diagnosed with cancer and was getting treatment.

In September she announced that she had completed her cancer treatment and was looking forward to undertaking more engagements "when I can".

The King will lead the Royal Family at both events [Reuters]

Both her and the King have since made limited returns to public duties. Charles recently toured Australia and Samoa, an overseas trip during which his treatment was paused.

On Thursday, Prince William described the past year as the "hardest year" of his life following both his wife and his father being diagnosed with cancer.

"I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," he told reporters at the end of his visit to South Africa to promote his Earthshot eco-project.

"But from a personal family point of view, it's been brutal.”

