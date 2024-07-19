Catherine, Princess of Wales issues new statement
She hailed the "power of nature" in supporting "wellbeing" after a visit to the Natural History Museum and its new gardens. "I am hugely supportive of the Museum's commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world,". "I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy. I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit."