Catherine, Princess of Wales returns to work after finishing chemotherapy

Catherine attended a meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. An entry in the official Court Circular of engagements read, "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle." The Early Years organisation aims to give children a better start in the first five years of their lives. Catherine has previously described her involvement with the project as "her life's work." It's the first noted mention of Catherine working since she was hospitalised in January for abdominal surgery and then diagnosed with cancer.