Catherine, Princess of Wales seen at farm shop

The video footage, obtained by TMZ, shows Catherine with Prince William exiting a farm shop, both carrying bags. The film is the first footage the public has seen of Catherine since she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January, and just the third time she's been seen in public since December. The Sun was the first to report Catherine had been seen over the weekend, looking "happy, relaxed and healthy" near her home in Windsor. Video footage was released a few hours later.