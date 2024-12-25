Kate Middleton's Christmas Day outfit 2024: Every festive look the Princess of Wales has worn to Sandringham
After a tumultuous year for Catherine, Princess of Wales, known by many as Kate Middleton, the public waits with warm anticipation to see her stride up to the annual morning Church service at St Mary Magdalene Church, in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Christmas morning.
Since Princess of Wales first attended the service in 2011, great attention has been paid to her choice of festive outfit — which, over the years, have moved through Miu Miu plaid trench coats (2017) to Catherine Walker faux fur trimmed grey coat dresses (2019), a fashion forward, khaki-tailored Alexander McQueen look for 2022, right up to the royal blue coat dress, again by McQueen, which was paired with a statement bow and arrow hat courtesy of royal-favourite milliner Juliette Millinery, last year. She finished her outfit with sapphire and diamond earrings, which are a heirloom of the late Princess Diana, who famously wore them to the Met Gala in 1996.
Other go-to designers for her Church service look have included Moloh, Sportsmax and Hobbs, while hats have been sourced from Philip Treacy, Jane Taylor and Lock & Co.
Around 45 members of the Royal Family and guests are said to be gathering at Sandringham for Christmas as guests of King Charles III this year. Following the morning excursion to the St Mary Magdalene Church, they will return to Sandringham House for a family lunch surrounded by the 20,000 acre estate. It has been tradition to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham since 1988, a tradition introduced by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Below, see every look the Princess of Wales has worn to attend the service as a royal.
The Princess of Wales' best Christmas outfits:
2011
Hat by Jane Corbett
2013
Coat by Alexander McQueen, hat by Gina Foster
2014
Coat from Moloh, hat by Lock & Co.
2015
Coat by Sportsmax, hat by Lock & Co.
2016
Coat by Hobbs
2017
Coat by Miu Miu
2018
Coat by Alexander McQueen, hat by Jane Taylor
2019
Coat by Catherine Walker, hat by Lock & Co.
2022
Coat by Alexander McQueen, hat by Philip Treacy
2023
Coat by Alexander McQueen, hat by Juliette Millinery