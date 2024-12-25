Kate Middleton's Christmas Day outfit 2024: Every festive look the Princess of Wales has worn to Sandringham

After a tumultuous year for Catherine, Princess of Wales, known by many as Kate Middleton, the public waits with warm anticipation to see her stride up to the annual morning Church service at St Mary Magdalene Church, in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Christmas morning.

(PA)

Since Princess of Wales first attended the service in 2011, great attention has been paid to her choice of festive outfit — which, over the years, have moved through Miu Miu plaid trench coats (2017) to Catherine Walker faux fur trimmed grey coat dresses (2019), a fashion forward, khaki-tailored Alexander McQueen look for 2022, right up to the royal blue coat dress, again by McQueen, which was paired with a statement bow and arrow hat courtesy of royal-favourite milliner Juliette Millinery, last year. She finished her outfit with sapphire and diamond earrings, which are a heirloom of the late Princess Diana, who famously wore them to the Met Gala in 1996.

Kate Middleton wears Miu Miu in 2017 (PA Wire/PA Images)

Other go-to designers for her Church service look have included Moloh, Sportsmax and Hobbs, while hats have been sourced from Philip Treacy, Jane Taylor and Lock & Co.

Around 45 members of the Royal Family and guests are said to be gathering at Sandringham for Christmas as guests of King Charles III this year. Following the morning excursion to the St Mary Magdalene Church, they will return to Sandringham House for a family lunch surrounded by the 20,000 acre estate. It has been tradition to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham since 1988, a tradition introduced by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The King waves to well-wishers as he leaves a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday this year (PA Wire)

Below, see every look the Princess of Wales has worn to attend the service as a royal.

The Princess of Wales' best Christmas outfits:

2011

2011 (AFP via Getty Images)

Hat by Jane Corbett

2013

2013 (AFP via Getty Images)

Coat by Alexander McQueen, hat by Gina Foster

2014

2014 (AFP via Getty Images)

Coat from Moloh, hat by Lock & Co.

2015

2015 (AFP via Getty Images)

Coat by Sportsmax, hat by Lock & Co.

2016

2016 (Getty Images)

Coat by Hobbs

2017

2017 (PA)

Coat by Miu Miu

2018

(PA)

Coat by Alexander McQueen, hat by Jane Taylor

2019

2019 (Getty Images)

Coat by Catherine Walker, hat by Lock & Co.

2022

(AFP via Getty Images)

Coat by Alexander McQueen, hat by Philip Treacy

2023

(PA)

Coat by Alexander McQueen, hat by Juliette Millinery