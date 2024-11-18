Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Celebrate 24th Wedding Anniversary: 'Our Love Is Like a Hole-in-One'

The Oscar-winning actors both marked the milestone with Instagram posts on Nov. 18

Dave Benett/Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

After almost a quarter of a century, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas still have as much love for each other as the day they married.

The Wednesday star, 55, and the Fatal Attraction star, 80, marked their 24th wedding anniversary on Monday, Nov. 18. In honor of the occasion, the Oscar-winning actors both shared touching posts featuring throwback wedding photos.

"24 years ago, I said, I do. Happy Anniversary darling Michael," Zeta-Jones captioned her post. "Our love is like a hole in one…. You have to see it to believe it. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ love you."

Lia Toby/Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas in 2023

The pair got engaged in December 1999 and tied the knot the following November in an extravagant ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. A number of celebrity guests attended the nuptials, including Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg, Anthony Hopkins, Brad Pitt and Goldie Hawn.

"24 years ago my darling; wow was I a lucky guy! Happy Anniversary Catherine! ❤️," Douglas captioned his post, tagging his wife.

The power couple first met in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival where Douglas immediately knew Zeta-Jones was the one after watching her as Elena Montero in The Mask of Zorro. He asked his publicist to arrange a meeting, and the rest is history.

Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/Getty Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2021

Douglas and Zeta-Jones share two children — son Dylan, 24, and daughter Carys, 21 — and a Sept. 25 birthday. Douglas has an older son, Cameron, 45, from his previous marriage to Diandra Luker.

However, Douglas and Zeta-Jones' long-lasting relationship hasn't been without its bumps in the road. In 2013, the Hollywood pair briefly split before reconciling the following year. But now they appear stronger than ever.

SGranitz/WireImage Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Back in February, Zeta-Jones and Douglas wrote sweet posts to each other in honor of Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentines Day to my love Michael,” Zeta-Jones captioned a montage of photos with Douglas. "Sealed with a kiss."

The Basic Instinct actor responded to his wife's gesture in a separate Instagram post, writing, "Happy Valentine’s Day to my darling Catherine! Love you always and forever."