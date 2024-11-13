Catholic bishops urged to boldly share church teachings - even unpopular ones

BALTIMORE (AP) — Several U.S. Catholic bishops on Wednesday encouraged the church to boldly share Vatican teachings on a range of hot-button issues, including the condemnation of abortion, euthanasia, surrogacy and gender-affirming surgery.

The prelates acknowledged theirs is often a countercultural view.

“We have been too apologetic for too long,” said Bishop Robert Barron, a media-savvy cleric who leads the Winona-Rochester diocese in Minnesota. “And we shouldn’t be cowed by the celebrities and so on in the culture who are preaching something that’s deeply problematic.”

The remarks came during the bishops’ annual fall meeting and a presentation on a Vatican declaration released in April. “Dignitas Infinita,” or “Infinite Dignity,” clarifies church teaching that promotes the dignity of all people and the protection of life from its earliest stages through death.

“The goal is to apply the lessons of ‘Dignitas Infinita’ to our American society,” said Barron, who praised the declaration for its “distinctively Catholic voice” – one that is not Democratic or Republican, liberal or conservative.

The 20 pages of “Infinite Dignity” were five years in the making and single out a range of harms, including forced migration and sexual abuse. In it, the Vatican labels gender-affirming surgery and surrogacy as violations of human dignity, comparing them to abortion and euthanasia.

Pope Francis has reached out to LGBTQ+ people throughout his papacy, and the document was a disappointing setback, if not unexpected, for transgender people and supporters of their rights. It comes during an election year in the United States where there has been a conservative backlash to transgender rights.

Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane, Washington, spoke to the meeting about how Catholic schools can be a vehicle for educating young people about Catholic sexual ethics.

“We want our students to see the church’s teaching on sexuality as an expression of this deeper understanding of the human person, and not simply just a set of rules that stand in opposition to our popular culture,” Daly said.

Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, who is finishing a term as chair of the USCCB committee on pro-life activities, expressed gratitude to the Vatican and called the declaration “incredibly timely.”

“Sadly, many states continue to enshrine abortion in their state constitutions,” he told the gathering, referencing recent state ballot initiatives. “We know we still have so much work to do.”

“Our work is not only to change laws, but to change hearts, to change minds,” Burbidge added.

Throughout their meeting, the U.S. bishops have reaffirmed their anti-abortion commitments, even in the face of losses at the ballot box.

Voters supported 7 out of 10 abortion rights state ballot measures this election. Even in Florida, where the abortion rights amendment failed, 57% of voters supported the measure, just shy of the 60% it needed to pass.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City earlier told the gathering during an evangelization discussion that the success of abortion rights ballot initiatives should be “a wake-up call for us.” He said more pointed language is needed to help people accept church teaching on life issues.

In his opening address, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, laid out a vision of proclaiming church teaching, even when it’s not popular or convenient.

“We never back-pedal or renounce the clear teaching of the Gospel. We proclaim it in and out of season,” said Broglio. “We must insist on the dignity of the human person from womb to tomb, be unstinting in our commitment.”

Tiffany Stanley, The Associated Press