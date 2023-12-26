Catholic Division sees over $660,00 funding increase in mid-year adjustment

Because of an increase in enrolment as of the Sept. 30 final report to the province the Prince Albert Catholic School Division has received more money from the province.

During the board of education's regular meeting on Monday CFO Greg McEwen updated the board on the windfall.

The Ministry made the announcement after receiving and analyzing the school division’s final enrolment numbers.

On Dec. 11, the Ministry of Education wrote in a letter that after the final enrolment numbers were reported, the division would receive an extra $660,565, increasing the budget number to $30,496,179 from the preliminary amount based on enrolment projections.

“The good news there is that we actually enrolled about 125 more students in September than what we initially projected, so students are obviously seeing the value of coming to our school division,” McEwen said. “They enrolled in September … which is exciting. From a financial perspective that results in additional funding for 2324, which will certainly help us operate through the year.”

McEwen explained that the division has budgeted a deficit for the 2023-2024 school year. School divisions in the province must submit balanced budgets

“That additional enrolment, (and) the additional funding that follows it, will help us offset some of that deficit for ’23-24,” McEwen said.

He added that the division appreciated the extra money.

“It's a good news story in that enrolment is up, but we already have a need for that funding because we had initially planned for a deficit which was going to be funded by reserves,” he said. “This will help reduce the amount that we'll have to take out of reserves for ’23-24.”

Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald