Catholics in Bolivia take their dogs to be blessed on day of Saint Roch, the patron saint of dogs
People in Bolivia on Friday celebrated St Roch's Day, honouring the patron saint of dogs. (AP video: Carlos Guerrero)
St. Roch shooting suspect arrested in Texas
Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s one-time White House communications director, thinks his former boss is “coming to grips” with the possibility that he’ll lose the election and is consequently “growing darker.”“Will be a rough 81 days,” Scaramucci added in an X post Thursday, referring to the time left until Election Day in November. His comment came as Trump spoke at an hour-long press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in which the Republican nominee explicitly rejected p
It took seven corrections officers to drag Omar Rodriguez from the courtroom.
The former president's latest attempt at an insult quickly backfired.
Elizabeth Hurley, 59, lives in a gorgeous mega-mansion in Hereford, England, and looked gorgeous as she showed off her bombshell curves from her lavish garden. See details.
Trump owes millions from two civil court cases, but his investment portfolio offers a staggering portrait of wealth
“It’s not going to happen every time, but when it happens, it’s terrible.”
Mace squirmed and tried to dodge a "yes or no" question on Donald Trump's attacks of Harris' racial identity in an off-the-rails TV moment.
Those close to the former president privately told reporters he has acted out of anger recently
Former president Donald Trump sparked criticism when he said the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award, is "much better" than the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, because soldiers are in "bad shape" or dead when they receive it – comments Trump's campaign suggested were misinterpreted. During an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey, estate Thursday night, which was about antisemitism, Trump called attention to a major donor, Miriam Adelson – the widow of his friend and business mogul Sheldon Adelson – upon whom he bestowed the Medal of Freedom in 2018.
Frank Luntz described members of a focus group that previously voted for Trump who are now "tired" of him.
Donald Trump is either deranged or at least delusional. Maybe confused, but that's just as worrisome. What rational mind can't remember the details of plummeting from the sky and facing possible death in a helicopter?
Vice President Harris said in a fundraising email sent Friday that she ate “a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos” the night of the 2016 election. In the email, Harris questions whether recipients remember their own emotions and reactions to Donald Trump’s win over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in that presidential cycle. “It was election night…
The president also joked about his own age during his first joint appearance with Kamala Harris since dropping out of the race.
The Philadelphia Flyers are benefitting greatly from acquiring this forward.
"A friend of mine attended a wedding where the groom waited till his fiancé arrived at the altar, then pulled a huge red fabric letter A out of his pocket, pinned it to the front of her dress, and walked out of the church without a word."
"This is Tic Tac," Trump said as he gestured with a box of breath mints. "This is Tic Tac."
Tim O’Brien also explained why the former president keeps name-dropping Hannibal Lecter.
COQUITLAM, B.C. — RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say an injured bear had to be put down after officers discovered that residents had been feeding it.
It's also kind of wild how Diet Mountain Dew has emerged as such a main character in 2024.