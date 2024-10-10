Catholics urged to lobby their MPs to stop assisted dying law

Cardinal Vincent Nichols’ message against assisted dying will be preached in every Catholic church in UK on Sunday - David Levenson / Alamy Stock Photo

The UK’s most senior Catholic has called on churchgoers to lobby their MPs to vote against a proposed bill on assisted dying.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Archbishop of Westminster, warned Catholics that legalising assisted dying “risks bringing about for all medical professionals a slow change from a duty to care to a duty to kill”.

His letter will be read in churches this weekend, urging parishioners to write to their local MP to block the proposed law change to decriminalise the practice for the terminally ill.

MPs will be able to make their opinions known in the Commons on the controversial subject when they debate the Bill on choice at the end of life for people with terminal illness on Nov 29.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater’s Private Member’s Bill is due to be formally introduced in Parliament on Wednesday. Details of the legislation will be published ahead of the first full debate and vote next month, the MP’s office said.

Sir Keir Starmer has promised to allow his party to vote with their conscience and previously said he was “very pleased” MPs would get the chance to have a say on the issue.

Campaigners for assisted dying argue it would reduce suffering and increase personal dignity in death.

The campaign to legalise assisted dying has been given greater prominence by Dame Esther Rantzen, the former television presenter who is suffering from terminal lung cancer.

But others are warning against voting for the law change. In his letter, Cardinal Nichols claimed that evidence of a slippery slope is “clear” in every country where assisted dying has been legalised.

“That the circumstances in which the taking of a life is permitted are widened and widened, making assisted suicide and medical killing, or euthanasia, more and more available and accepted,” he said.

The archbishop told churchgoers to consider the unintended consequences of this law change on the most vulnerable in society.

“This proposed change in the law may be a source of relief to some. But it will bring great fear and trepidation to many, especially those who have vulnerabilities and those living with disabilities,” he said, adding: “What is now proposed will not be the end of the story. It is a story better not begun.”

The archbishop said permitting assisted suicide could end up allowing families to wrongly encourage their elderly relatives to take up the offer for financial gain, or encouraging those who feel they are a “burden” to end their lives prematurely.

“Once assisted suicide is approved by the law, a key protection of human life falls away. Pressure mounts on those who are nearing death, from others or even from themselves, to end their life in order to take away a perceived burden of care from their family, for the avoidance of pain, or for the sake of an inheritance,” he warned.

In his letter, Cardinal Nichols also tells people of faith that “every human being is made in the image and likeness of God”.

He continues: “This is not a freedom of choice we can take for ourselves without undermining the foundations of trust and shared dignity on which a stable society rests.”

Sarah Wootton, chief executive of Dignity in Dying, said: “The ban on assisted dying is forcing terminally ill people to suffer despite the best care, spend their life savings travelling to Switzerland, or take matters into their own hands at home, with relatives often left traumatised.”

She added that legalisation would “give dying people a proper choice over how they die, and would introduce practical measures to assess eligibility, ensure rigorous medical oversight, and robustly monitor every part of the process”.

Sarah Wootton MP, the campaign group’s chief executive, said: “Three-quarters of the British public, from all parts of the country and walks of life, understand the pressing need for law change on assisted dying.”