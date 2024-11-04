Cathy Tyson and Stephen Fry Join Female-Led Folk Horror ‘Black Samphire’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cathy Tyson (“Criminal Record”) and Stephen Fry (“The Dropout”) have boarded upcoming folk-horror feature “Black Samphire.”

They will star alongside Cathy Wippell and Ishtar Currie-Wilson, who play couple Mari and Isla.

The film, a horror film told through the lens of a queer toxic relationship with themes of water pollution, is directed by Cat White from a screenplay by Wippell. It is currently in pre-production with principal photography set to kick off in early 2025. Further casting will be announced in due course.

“After Isla eats a plant poisoned by polluted water, Mari witnesses horrifying changes in her partner, revealing a dark truth about the village and their relationship,” reads the logline.

White is known for “Fifty-Four Days” and the upcoming “To My Daughter,” which stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and is produced by Lupus Films.

“’Black Samphire’ is a clarion call to every single one of us to confront the profound impact of our choices – or our apathy. Water – as something that both gives and takes life – is an integral part of the visual language, representing the cyclical way that our actions impact future generations,” said White. “Through the toxicity of the relationship between Mari and Isla we are forced to ask ourselves the question: what does it look like when something as critical as water is poisonous for us?”

“Black Samphire,” which is based on an award-winning short film of the same name, is produced by Silicon Gothic alongside Candid Broads Productions, which is led by CEO and founder Oriane Pick and associate producer Anais Ferrato

“This debut film for our manifesto-led company aims to modernise the folk horror genre by telling a cautionary tale within the context of the U.K.’s water pollution crisis. We’re delighted to bring these objectives together with such a talented cast and crew,” said Joseph Archer, co-founder of Silicon Gothic.

Pick added: “Candid Broads has been eagerly searching for a female-centric horror, and ‘Black Samphire’ immediately captured our attention. With its unique and captivating storytelling, this film promises to grip the audience’s hearts while addressing the critical issue of water contamination in our society today. We are absolutely thrilled to team up with Silicon Gothic and support Cat White in her directorial debut!”

Executive producers are Tom Miller (“The Phantom of the Open”), James Murray (“The Crown”), CEO of River Action U.K. James Wallace and Stephen Fry.

Cat White is repped by Curtis Brown Talent and UTA. Cathy Tyson is represented by Sainou Talent. Stephen Fry is represented by Hamilton Hodell and CAA. Ishtar Currie-Wilson is represented by The Eye Actors and Atlas Artists.

The project is supported by River Action U.K. and Panavision.

