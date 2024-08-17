Catonsville community banding together for Towson student in need of kidney
This weekend, folks in Catonsville are gearing up to help a Towson student in need of a kidney, in a way befitting for Music City, Maryland. On Sunday afternoon, Bill's Music House is inviting the community to a Sunday festival to raise awareness and money for medical expenses, with the hopes of finding a potential donor. The festival goes from 2pm-8pm, and features live music, vendors and raffle prizes. The rain date is next Sunday, the 25th.