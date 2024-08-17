Catonsville community banding together for Towson student in need of kidney

CBC

WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.The trial continued this week for a man accused of sexually assaulting an underage teenager in Yellowknife.John Robson, 60, and Alicia Moran, 30, both faced charges involving the 15-year-old victim. It's alleged that Moran arranged for Robson to have sex with the underage minor in exchange for money. Robson is charged with two counts of sexual assault an