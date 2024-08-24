Catoosa opens $20M safety complex

Latest Stories
Everything We Know About the Final Moments of the Passengers Who Died in the Sicily Yacht Tragedy
Five of the seven victims had been "searching for air pockets" as the luxury yacht sank on Aug. 19, authorities said
- Miami Herald
Trump says Caracas is ‘safer’ than most U.S. cities. Here’s what the numbers show
- The Canadian Press
Woman from India disappears down a sinkhole in Malaysia's capital
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A woman from India disappeared in Malaysia’s capital Friday when pavement collapsed beneath her and she fell into a sinkhole where she may have been swept away by an underground water current, police said.
- The Canadian Press
Police in Prince George stumble on biggest drug haul in city's history: RCMP
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Mounties say that officers investigating a break and enter in Prince George, B.C., stumbled on what turned out to be the biggest haul of illicit drugs in the city's history.
- People
Last Body Found from Sunken Sicily Yacht as All 6 Missing Passengers Confirmed Dead
The five other missing passengers were recovered on Wednesday, Aug. 21
- The Canadian Press
Right to enjoy property doesn't trump freedom of expression: 'Freedom Convoy' defence
OTTAWA — In a contest between the Charter-protected freedom of expression and Ottawa residents' right to the enjoyment of their property, there is no contest, the lawyer for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich argued Friday.
- CBC
Body found in southern Ontario in 2005 identified as B.C. woman using sophisticated DNA testing
Nearly 19 years after a woman's body was found in a wooded area at a southern Ontario picnic rest stop, police have identified her as a missing 41-year-old from Chilliwack, B.C., after turning to sophisticated DNA testing.Ontario Provincial Police say Tammy Eileen Penner is the woman found dead at the rest area off Highway 7 between Guelph and Rockwood on Aug. 28, 2005.Penner's body was found under a Woods-brand sleeping bag. Police say it appeared she had been dragged a short distance into the
- CBC
Whitby father 'desperate' for answers after boy's death
The father of a boy found with a seatbelt wrapped around his neck in a Whitby, Ont., parking lot is "desperate" for answers about what happened to his son.Syed Mareer says his son, Subhan Mareer, was found unconscious in the family's minivan outside the Oshawa Centre, a shopping centre on King Street W. near Stevenson Road S., last Friday.That afternoon, the family — including Subhan's three younger brothers — went shopping, Mareer said. Subhan decided to wait in the car. When the family returne
- The Canadian Press
US border agent accused of ordering women to show him their breasts
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. border patrol agent in New York has been accused of ordering women to show him their breasts and claiming that it was part of his officials duties, authorities said.
- CBC
RCMP offer $10K reward for info leading to arrest of suspect in fatal shooting of Good Samaritan
The Alberta RCMP announced a $10,000 reward on Friday for information leading to the arrest of Elijah Blake Strawberry, one of the two men accused of killing Rocky View County worker Colin Hough on Aug. 6.Speaking to the media Friday afternoon, Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, detachment commander at the Strathmore RCMP, said several agencies are assisting in the search. They include both the B.C. and Saskatchewan RCMP, members of the Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge police services, and the Alberta Sh
- CBC
2 women found dead in Etobicoke home, police searching for relative
Two women have been found dead in an Etobicoke home and police are searching for a man related to the victims. Toronto police were called to a home in the area of Sheldon Avenue and Silvercrest Avenue for a well-being check shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Det.-Sgt. Jason Davis of the police's homicide unit. A relative of the two women, not the accused, called police because the person was concerned for their safety, he added.When officers arrived, they found the women injured in th
- LA Times
O.C. man took money meant for COVID gloves to buy boats and cars. Now, he's been sentenced for fraud
Lake Forest resident Christopher John Badsey was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison and also ordered to pay $1.94 million in restitution.
- CNN
Husband of missing Virginia mom is accused of killing her in their home then dragging her body outside, court documents show
The husband of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old Virginia mother who has been missing for over three weeks, is accused of killing her inside their home and dragging her body outside, court documents obtained by CNN affiliate WJLA show.
- CBC
2 men face 100 charges in string of ATM, vehicle thefts last year: Sask. RCMP
Two Saskatchewan men are facing a total of at least 100 charges in connection with a string of incidents involving the theft of ATMs and vehicles in 2023, RCMP say.One of the thefts dates back to the morning of Nov. 18, when a Saskatoon RCMP officer responding to an alarm report at a business found a severely damaged door and a heavy-duty chain, according to a Friday news release.Police determined that the thieves broke into the building, attached the chain to an automated teller machine inside,
- The Canadian Press
Anesthesiologist with 'chloroform fetish' admits to drugging, sexually abusing family's nanny
An anesthesiologist in New York state pleaded guilty to drugging and sexually abusing his family's nanny while she was asleep in his home, authorities said.
- People
8-Year-Old Boy Who Disappeared Near Mile-Long Lava Tube Cave in Arizona Found Safe One Day Later
Authorities announced that the boy had been separated from his family on Wednesday evening as they were visiting Coconino National Forest
- The Canadian Press
Romanian authorities tow vehicles from Andrew Tate’s home after new human trafficking allegations
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities towed away a fleet of luxury vehicles Saturday from the home of the divisive social media personality Andrew Tate, days after he was placed under house arrest following new human trafficking allegations.
- People
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Never-Before-Seen Moments from Colombia Tour in New Video (Exclusive)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex salsa danced, drummed and showed off their Spanish-speaking skills in the South American country
- The Canadian Press
Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking
ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Italy said Saturday they have opened an investigation into culpable shipwreck and multiple manslaughter after a superyacht capsized during a storm off the coast of Sicily, killing seven people onboard. They included British tech magnate Mike Lynch and his daughter.
- Reuters
US judge tosses machine gun possession case, calls ban unconstitutional
A federal judge has dismissed charges against a Kansas man for possessing a machine gun, saying prosecutors failed to establish that a federal ban on owning such weapons is constitutional. The decision by U.S. District Judge John Broomes in Wichita on Wednesday appeared to mark the first time a court has held that banning machine guns is unconstitutional after the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 issued a landmark ruling that expanded gun rights. In that ruling, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, the Supreme Court established a new test for assessing firearms laws, saying restrictions must be "consistent with this nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation."