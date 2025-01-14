Cats Caught Appear to Sense Earthquake Is Coming, Livestream Shows

Several cats in Japan were caught on camera suddenly raising their heads and looking up seconds before a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the southern part of the country on Monday, January 13.

Footage filmed inside the Beppu Onsen Shindama Ryokan, a structure housing cats in Beppu, Japan, shows the cats appearing to sense that an earthquake is coming a few seconds before objects in the room start to move.

The source wrote on X that “the cats sensed the earthquake about 10 seconds before it started.”

The earthquake prompted a tsunami advisory for the Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the earthquake occurred at around 9:19 pm local time on Monday, and that the epicenter was in the Hyuganada Sea. Credit: Nyantama Channel via Storyful