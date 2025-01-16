Cats rehomed after owner is convicted

Twenty-eight big and small cats were rescued from Cat Survival Trust in Hertfordshire [Hertfordshire Zoo]

A group of endangered cats have been rescued and re-homed after their owner was convicted of animal welfare charges.

Terrence Moore, director of the Cat Survival Trust in Codicote, Hertfordshire, was found guilty last May of four charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He was told at St Albans Crown Court to rehome the animals ahead of a ban from keeping them, but according to The Sun, he was attacked by one of the cats later last year.

Teams at Hertfordshire Zoo and its sister site The Big Cat Sanctuary in Ashford, Kent, are caring for the 28 rescued cats while attempts are made to find them new homes.

The Sun reported that Terrence Moore was attacked by one of his cats [Hertfordshire Zoo]

Cam Whitnall, project lead at The Big Cat Sanctuary, said: "We only have weeks before the facility is closed down for good, so we are working at speed to find them their forever homes.

"Unfortunately, not all will be able to be rehomed due to significant health issues, but we are committed to giving these beautiful creatures the care and dignity they deserve."

Frank is the only Asian Golden cat in the UK [Hertfordshire Zoo]

The group of cats include pumas, servals and an Amur leopard, which, according to Hertfordshire Zoo, is the most endangered big cat in the world.

Fourteen of the cats have got new homes, including an Asian golden cat called Frank and a fishing cat called Boson, which have both been rehomed at The Big Cat Sanctuary.

Moore is due to be sentenced on 23 January.

