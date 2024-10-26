Catterall vs Prograis: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks tonight

Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis meet in Manchester tonight knowing that the winner is almost certain to fight for a world title in 2025.

Catterall faces former two-time world champion Prograis in a super-lightweight showdown at Co-op Live, as high-profile boxing returns to the UK after several major fights in the Middle East.

Catterall, the 31-year-old from Chorley, was controversially beaten by Josh Taylor in 2022 when fighting for the undisputed super-lightweight crown, losing on points in Glasgow despite most believing he had done enough to get the decision.

Catterall got some degree of revenge earlier this year at last, beating Taylor in relatively comfortable fashion in a long-awaited and delayed rematch in May, but there were no belts on the line and it means he has not yet fulfilled the dream of becoming a world champion.

Prograis is one of the toughest tests outside of the world champions and victory tonight would be another big statement for Catterall.

Prograis last fought 10 months ago, losing his WBC title at 140lbs to Devin Haney, and the American also has a defeat to Taylor on his record, beaten by the Scotsman in a tight encounter five years ago.

Catterall has made it clear that he wants to be challenging for a world title early in 2025, identifying Australia’s IBF champion Liam Paro, also promoted by Matchroom, as a potential opponent. However, those plans will be swiftly derailed should Prograis leave Manchester victorious.

Revenge: Jack Catterall finally beat Josh Taylor in their rematch earlier this year (Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

Catterall vs Prograis fight date and venue

The fight takes place on Saturday October 26, 2024 at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England.

Catterall vs Prograis fight time and ring walks

Ring walks for the main event between Catterall and Prograis are expected at around 10:30pm BST on Saturday night, though that of course depends on the length of the fights earlier on the undercard.

The main undercard itself is scheduled to commence at 7pm BST.

How to watch Catterall vs Prograis

TV channel and live stream: Catterall vs Prograis is being broadcast live this weekend via DAZN.

A subscription to the platform currently starts from £14.99 a month in the UK.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action on Saturday with Standard Sport’s fight night blog.

Catterall vs Prograis undercard

Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis

Reece Bellotti vs Michael Gomez Jr

Campbell Hatton vs Jimmy Joe Flint

Pat McCormack vs William Andres Herrera

Junaid Bostan vs Maico Sommariva

William Crolla vs Lorenzo Grasso

Ste Clarke vs Mateusz Pawlowski

Joe McGrail vs Lewis Morris

Emily Whitworth vs Sara Orszagi

Catterall vs Prograis prediction

Catterall should have an unbeaten record, with that controversial Taylor defeat the only time he has been defeated as a professional.

Since then, he has been faultless in working his way back towards the division’s elite, beating Jorge Linares by unanimous decision and then proving too good in the rematch with Taylor.

Eight of Catterall’s past nine fights have gone the distance and it would be a surprise if it was an early night in Manchester this weekend.

He does not necessarily possess the one-punch power to push for an early stoppage, but Catterall has regularly proved that he can control a fight.

Ambition: Jack Catterall is in line for another world title shot if he can win this fight (Action Images via Reuters)

Prograis does have that power, with 24 of his 29 wins coming inside the distance, but this is the kind of opponent he has struggled with.

In Prograis’ last bout, Haney as the better boxer was comfortably able to stay out of trouble, with Prograis not convincing against fighters who move well and do not allow him to let his hands go.

If the American is to upset the odds he will have to force the issue early and get Catterall out of his comfort zone, but we’re going for the home fighter to dominate the bout and ease to a wide points win.

Catterall to win, unanimous decision.

Catterall vs Prograis weigh-in results

Both fighters successfully made weight on Friday, with Catterall tipping the scales at exactly 140lbs and Prograis a fraction lighter at 139.7lbs.

Catterall vs Prograis odds

Catterall to win: 2/9

Prograis to win: 10/3

Draw: 16/1

Catterall to win on points or by decision: 4/7

Catterall to win by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification: 7/2

Prograis to win on points or by decision: 17/2

Prograis to win by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification: 6/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).