Catterall vs Prograis LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates and undercard results

Jack Catterall returns to action tonight in a huge test against Regis Prograis in Manchester. ‘El Gato’ will hope to tee up another world title shot at super-lightweight in early 2025, with one eye firmly fixed on the IBF belt currently held by Australia’s Liam Paro. Catterall is in the prime of his boxing career after finally avenging his controversial defeat by Josh Taylor in the rematch in May, following a points win over Jorge Linares.

Though the Chorley favourite may never get that chance at undisputed again, he will fancy himself as being easily capable of realising his world title dreams next year, though cannot afford to overlook the challenge posed by Prograis. Though perhaps now past his best, the American former two-time world champion is still a real force at this level and will be eager to bounce back from his wide decision loss to Devin Haney 10 months ago.

A busy undercard at the new Co-op Live arena features Reece Bellotti defending his British and Commonwealth super-featherweight titles in a likely war with Michael Gomez Jr, while Campbell Hatton rematches Jimmy Joe Flint and Olympic silver medalist Pat McCormack is also in action along with the likes of William Crolla, Joe McGrail and Junaid Bostan. Follow Catterall vs Prograis live below!

Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis latest news

Venue: Co-op Live arena, Manchester

Start time: Undercard from 5pm, main event around 11pm

How to watch

Undercard and running order

Catterall vs Prograis prediction

Emily Whitworth wins on debut as undercard begins

17:41 , George Flood

The ‘Before the Bell’ part of tonight’s undercard is already underway at Co-op Live.

Emily Whitworth has already won on her professional debut, taking a 40-36 decision over four rounds against Hungary’s Sara Orszagi.

Liverpool super-bantamweight Joe McGrail is currently halfway through an eight-rounder against Lewis Morris, who went down at the end of the second and was saved by the bell.

17:32 , George Flood

Jack Catterall should have an unbeaten record, with that controversial Josh Taylor defeat the only time he has lost as a professional.

Since then, he has been faultless in working his way back towards the division’s elite, beating Jorge Linares by unanimous decision and then proving too good in the rematch with Taylor.

Eight of Catterall’s past nine fights have gone the distance and it would be a surprise if it was an early night in Manchester this weekend.

He does not necessarily possess the one-punch power to push for an early stoppage, but Catterall has regularly proved that he can control a fight.

Regis Prograis does have that power, with 24 of his 29 wins coming inside the distance, but this is the kind of opponent he has struggled with.

In Prograis’ last bout, Haney as the better boxer was comfortably able to stay out of trouble, with Prograis not convincing against fighters who move well and do not allow him to let his hands go.

If the American is to upset the odds he will have to force the issue early and get Catterall out of his comfort zone, but we’re going for the home fighter to dominate the bout and ease to a wide points win.

Catterall to win, unanimous decision.

17:30 , George Flood

Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis

Reece Bellotti vs Michael Gomez Jr

Campbell Hatton vs Jimmy Joe Flint

Pat McCormack vs William Andres Herrera

Junaid Bostan vs Maico Sommariva

William Crolla vs Lorenzo Grasso

Ste Clarke vs Mateusz Pawlowski

Joe McGrail vs Lewis Morris

Emily Whitworth vs Sara Orszagi

How to watch Catterall vs Prograis

17:29

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, tonight’s event is non PPV and being broadcast live through DAZN.

Subscriptions start from £9.99 per month.

Catterall vs Prograis fight time

17:27 , George Flood

The early portion of tonight’s busy undercard is already underway in Manchester.

The televised undercard kicks off at approximately 7pm BST, with main event ring walks supposedly occurring at exactly 10:59pm.

That should put the start time for Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis at around 11:05pm.

Catterall vs Prograis live

17:21 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis.

We’ve got a huge super-lightweight main event on the cards in Manchester later tonight at the new Co-op Live arena, where around 10,000 fans are expected.

Catterall is aiming to tee up another world title shot at 140lbs early next year, having followed his impressive win over Jorge Linares by finally defeating arch-rival Josh Taylor in a long-awaited rematch in Leeds in May.

An injury to Catterall saw this bout pushed back from August to October, but ‘El Gato’ will hope to prove worth the wait as he looks to make a real statement against a dangerous former two-time world champion seeking to show that he is still a contender himself 10 months after losing his WBC belt to Devin Haney.

Stay tuned for live coverage and results throughout the night.