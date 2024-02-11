Need a 'Catty'? Curious Kitty Hitches Ride on Golf Cart

A curious kitty wanted in on the action at a Marysville, Ohio, golf course, hitching a ride and hanging out with two friends as they enjoyed a game.

Footage filmed by Frank Geib shows a black cat approaching him and his friend during a round of golf, rubbing up against Geib and even jumping into the pair’s golf cart and riding with them to the next tee box.

“During a round of golf in Ohio with my friend, a random cat joined us on the course and became our ‘catty’,” Geib told Storyful.

“The cat rubbed up against me as I recorded and then hopped in the cart and rode with us in the seat as we headed to the next tee box and hung out while we teed off on the next hole,” he said. Credit: Frank Geib via Storyful