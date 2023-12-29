Caucus Countdown: GOP candidates pound the pavement, talk to voters across the state of Iowa
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday she is switching congressional districts, avoiding a likely rematch against a Democrat who has far outraised her and following an embarrassing moment of groping and vaping that shook even loyal supporters. In a Facebook video Wednesday evening, Boebert announced she would enter the crowded Republican primary in retiring Rep. Ken Buck's seat in the eastern side of the state, leaving the more competitive 3rd District seat she barely won last year — and which she was in peril of losing next year as some in her party have soured on her controversial style. “The Aspen donors, George Soros and Hollywood actors that are trying to buy this seat, well they can go pound sand," she said.
The socialite Ksenia Sobchak faces backlash despite her Putin ties after attending an infamous party in Russia.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Democratic secretary of state on Thursday removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, becoming the first election official to take action unilaterally as the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide whether Trump remains eligible to return to the White House. The decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows follows a ruling earlier this month by the Colorado Supreme Court that boote
Trump bizarrely reposted a word cloud showing what poll respondents suggested are his main motivations for becoming president again.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in a Thursday interview that, if elected president, he would fire special counsel Jack Smith, who brought two indictments against former President Trump, on “day one” of his hypothetical term in office. DeSantis made the case for why he was the best candidate to win the GOP nomination in…
The conservative attorney butted heads with Elie Honig over the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar Trump from the ballot.
Former President Trump on Wednesday demanded the Maine secretary of state recuse herself from her upcoming decision on the former president’s ballot eligibility under the 14th Amendment, citing her past statements about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Unlike other states, where plaintiffs have sued over Trump’s eligibility in court, Maine’s system first allows the secretary…
A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a request by former President Trump to pause author E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against him while the Supreme Court considers his claim of immunity. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York issued a single-page denial of the appeal, two weeks after ruling…
Scott Olson/Getty ImagesA petition to block Donald Trump from the Wisconsin primary ballot was summarily dismissed “without consideration” by the Wisconsin Elections Commission—but that won’t stop the local brewery owner who filed it from trying to take it all the way to the top, he said Thursday. The petition filed by Kirk Bangstad, described as the “firebrand” owner of the Minocqua Brewing Co. by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, was rejected out of hand by the commission because it cannot addre
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson outlined his belief that his long-shot GOP presidential campaign could pull ahead in the event of one or more criminal convictions of former President Trump in an interview with Politico. Hutchinson told the publication that he believed Trump will be convicted on at least one of the four federal and state…
Retired US Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton breaks down the airstrike Ukraine claims to have carried out that destroyed a Russian ship.
A civilian cargo ship struck a Russian mine in the Black Sea near Ukraine’s Danube ports Thursday, injuring two sailors, officials and analysts said, in an incident that underscored the dangers faced by those exporting Ukrainian grain during the war. The Panama-flagged vessel struck the floating mine during stormy weather as it went to pick up grain, according to Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces, adding that churning seas often increase the risk from mines. As the fighting grinds on through the winter and likely into a third year after Russia’s February 2022 invasion, and with little recent change along the front line, Ukraine is aiming to strengthen its financial resources for what could be a protracted war.
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) bashed former President Trump online and said Christians who support him “don’t understand” their religion. “I’m going to go out on a NOT limb here: this man is not a Christian,” Kinzinger said on X, formerly known as Twitter, responding to Trump’s Christmas post. “If you are a Christian who…
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his country's military, munitions industry and nuclear weapons sector to accelerate war preparations to counter what he called unprecedented confrontational moves by the U.S., state media said on Thursday. Speaking on the policy directions for the new year at a key meeting of the country's ruling party on Wednesday, Kim also said Pyongyang would expand strategic cooperation with "anti-imperialist independent" countries, news agency KCNA reported. North Korea has been expanding ties with Russia, among others, as Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow for use in its war with Ukraine, while Russia provides technical support to help the North advance its military capabilities.
Last year, Rep. Mondaire Jones ran for a seat in the heart of New York City despite originally representing a Hudson valley district.
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, issues a determination that former President Donald Trump is prohibited from seeking office again in 2024 due to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.
China's defence ministry lashed out at the United States on Thursday, a week after their top military officials resumed high-level talks, criticising its continued meddling in the Asia Pacific region and saying it maintained a "Cold War" mindset. Both sides had pledged at the talks to work towards restoration of contacts to avert miscalculation and misunderstanding, with the U.S. calling for "more work" to ensure military communications stayed open and reliable. But a Chinese defence ministry spokesperson took a more hawkish tone at the year's last regular press conference.
Russian President Vladimir Putin must be stopped in his war against Ukraine or all of Europe will pay a much higher price, Moldova's pro-European president, Maia Sandu, said in an interview published on Wednesday. Sandu has long denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and singles out the Kremlin as the biggest threat facing her country, which lies between Ukraine and EU member Romania. "You must understand that Putin will not stop unless he is stopped," Sandu told the Romania-based media group Veridica.
Rep. Tim Walberg traveled to Uganda to voice his support for the country's law that sentences people to death for "aggravated homosexuality."
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Republican Party on Wednesday appealed that state's supreme court decision that found former President Donald Trump is ineligible for the presidency, the potential first step to a showdown at the nation's highest court over the meaning of a 155-year-old constitutional provision that bans from office those who “engaged in insurrection.” The first impact of the appeal is to extend the stay of the 4-3 ruling from Colorado's highest court, which put its decision on pause u