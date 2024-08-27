Caught on camera: Dog jumps on stove, starts fire

CBC

Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, was killed at her home on Lady Slipper Way in rural west Ottawa on Sunday evening. Her husband is charged in her death. (Jennifer Edmonds/Facebook)An Ottawa man is accused of second-degree murder after his wife was found dead at their home in the city's rural west end Sunday evening.Ottawa police were called to the home on Lady Slipper Way, west of Stittsville, around 6:40 p.m. where they said they found Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, suffering from traumatic injuries. She was pro