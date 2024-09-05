Caught on Camera: Omaha man wanted for smashing Tesla with charger

Reuters

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish automaker Volvo Cars scrapped its target of going all electric by 2030 on Wednesday, saying it now expected to still be offering some hybrid models in its lineup at that time. Major automakers have seen slowing demand for EVs partly due to a lack of affordable models and the slow roll-out of charging points, while also bracing for the effects of European tariffs on electric cars made in China. Volvo Cars said in the statement that by 2030 it now aimed for between 90% and 100% of cars sold to be fully electric or plug-in hybrid models, while up to 10% would be so-called mild hybrids, where electric power only supplements the combustion engine.