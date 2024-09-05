Caught on Camera: Omaha man wanted for smashing Tesla with charger
According to the video, the man smashed the front and rear windshields with the charger.
OTTAWA — A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.
TORONTO — It looked like the chase was over, but then the Bronco tried to break away.
Cars driving on sidewalks, mirrors demolished with karate kicks, fully grown adults rolling around a freeway like wrestlers.
A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after trying to drive over police cars in an allegedly stolen vehicle, police say, in an incident widely shared on social media after it took place in Mississauga Tuesday.It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at Westwood Square near Goreway Drive and Etude Drive, Const. Nikhil Chakravarthy told CBC News in an interview."This was a very dynamic situation," Chakravarthy said. "There was a serious potential for not only passersby but officers and the individu
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A woman was intoxicated and using a partially automated driving system when she caused a March highway crash in Philadelphia that killed two people, authorities said as they announced homicide charges against the driver.
A worker was rescued after being trapped for hours in a coal-filled train car in Bridgewater, Massachusetts on Tuesday.
Showcasing unique engineering and history as it heads to Mecum Dallas 2024.
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish automaker Volvo Cars scrapped its target of going all electric by 2030 on Wednesday, saying it now expected to still be offering some hybrid models in its lineup at that time. Major automakers have seen slowing demand for EVs partly due to a lack of affordable models and the slow roll-out of charging points, while also bracing for the effects of European tariffs on electric cars made in China. Volvo Cars said in the statement that by 2030 it now aimed for between 90% and 100% of cars sold to be fully electric or plug-in hybrid models, while up to 10% would be so-called mild hybrids, where electric power only supplements the combustion engine.
If you are thinking about potentially buying a new car this year, you might want to wait a few more weeks. That's because there could potentially be an opportunity to save money and get in on some...
A motorcyclist was seriously injured after rear-ending a vehicle at a "high rate of speed," according to Lincoln police.
Scout finally set a reveal date for its long-awaited electric SUV and truck, but the company doesn't plan to speed them to production.
The all-new V-12 produces 824 hp and 738 ft lbs of torque.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Despite slowing U.S. electric vehicle sales, Hyundai on Tuesday rolled out the 2025 versions of its Ioniq 5 electric SUV with improved battery range and charging aimed at broadening the appeal of vehicles to be built at a massive new Georgia factory.
Planes have good seats and bad seats, but many don't realize how their seat's proximity to the bathroom, galley, and bulkhead can affect their trip.
DETROIT (AP) — Another death has been linked to dangerous Takata air bag inflators by U.S. regulators, the 28th in the United States.
Despite pandemic production hiccups and starting prices that have declined but are still inflated, America's obsession with cars remains is alive and well. As does its love of anything "new." Read...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday it has closed an engineering analysis into General Motors prior recall of more than 1.3 million of its vehicles in the United States for seat belt issues. cable attached to the outboard side of the front seats in vehicles and then upgraded it in 2020 to an engineering analysis. The investigation covered model year 2009 through 2014 GMC Acadia, Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse SUVs among other vehicles.
Brampton has 20 new speed cameras and a centre to process the resulting tickets. The new cameras are in addition to the city's existing 50 speed cameras, it announced in a Tuesday news release. "The opening of the Automated Speed Enforcement Processing Centre is a game-changer for Brampton and solidifies Brampton's position as a road safety leader," Mayor Patrick Brown said in the release. "This investment not only enhances our ability to enforce speed limits but also demonstrates our commitment
Eleven people were killed in China's eastern Shandong province on Tuesday after a school bus lost control at a busy pedestrian junction, broadcaster CCTV reported, with disturbing footage showing bodies lying on the road and trapped under the vehicle. More than two dozen were injured, CCTV said. Dongping Police Department said in a statement on WeChat that a vehicle picking up students lost control at a junction in Dongping County, Shandong on Tuesday morning.
Tesla looks set to produce a new variant of its most popular vehicle, which could help the electric vehicle maker compete with fast-growing rivals in China. Reuters reported Tuesday that Tesla is planning to produce a six-seat variant of its Model Y car in China starting in late 2025 and has asked suppliers to prepare for an increase in output at its Shanghai factory. Tesla makes a five and seven-seat version of the Y in the U.S. It only offers the five-seat version in China.