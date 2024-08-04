Caught on video: Vandals target LGBTQ+ club in Hillcrest
Police said the vandalism included a swastika and an anti-LGBTQ+ slur spray painted on a trash can and a wall.
WARNING: This story contains references to violence and suicide.Two people are dead and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a man opened fire on his neighbours following a dispute in Stratford, Ont., on Thursday night, police say.Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West around 10:45 p.m. ET. Police who arrived on the scene found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died and the other two were taken b
Misty Roberts, 42, was arrested five days after she stepped down as mayor of DeRidder, La.
Video shown in court showed Corey Micciolo struggling as his father, Christopher Gregor, forced him to keep running on a speeding treadmill.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of three inmates killed in a Nevada prison brawl this week was a member of a white supremacist prison gang who was serving a life sentence for his role in a murder at another Nevada prison, authorities said Friday.
Nearly 1,000 protesters are involved in disorder after a protest in one of England's best-known resorts.
Police responded to a home in Vera, Okla., on July 28 where they found a teenage girl allegedly tied to a tree and given a carpet square to sleep on, police allege
Chad Doerman will serve three consecutive life sentences for the murder of his three sons in June 2023
The flight attendant involved in an incident that led to Terrell Davis’ removal from a United Airlines plane in handcuffs “is no longer employed” and the NFL Hall of Famer’s “no fly” ban has been lifted, the airline told CNN Tuesday.
Jeffrey Ferguson made a gun-hand gesture at his wife, Sheryl, while they sat at a restaurant. Within hours, she was dead
John Warnock Hinckley Jr., who spent 35 years in a psychiatric hospital following the 1981 shooting of President Ronald Reagan, shares his thoughts on the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police on Mexico’s Caribbean coast said Friday they have found the bodies of four men, including a policeman, shot to death near a resort just south of Cancun.
Almost 35 years after a Saanich teenager plotted the murder of his mother and grandmother, his day parole has been extended — and a second accomplice has been granted full parole.Darren Gowan (who previously went by the last name Huenemann), now 51, was 18 years old when he orchestrated the double homicide with the help of two classmates. In 1990 Derik Lord, then 17, and David Muir, then 16, carried out the murders of Sharon Huenemann, 47, and her mother Doris Leatherbarrow, 69, at Leatherbarrow
WARNING: This story contains derogatory and offensive language.A London man awaiting sentencing in Windsor is on trial in Ontario for another charge related to anti-2SLGBTQ+ protesting — this time outside a drag queen story hour near London. Bubba Christopher Pollock was charged with harassment for allegedly approaching a same-sex couple and their children outside the event at Parkhill library on April 29, 2023.On Friday, the Ontario Court of Justice heard Pollock approached the family with anot
A man was lit on fire near Surrey Central Station Friday afternoon, according to police in the Metro Vancouver suburb. In a statement, Surrey RCMP Const. Parm Kahlon said they received reports of an attack at about 1:10 p.m. PT, near the 10200-block of City Parkway.The local RCMP confirmed the attacker allegedly assaulted the victim by throwing a fire accelerant on the victim's body and lighting him on fire. Police said Saturday the victim remains in hospital with serious burns. Kahlon said the
The three suspects accused of killing a man on a residential street in St. John's on Wednesday each boast a hefty rap sheet, with some criminal convictions dating back to 1988.Their respective crimes — 220 altogether — include theft, robbery, and assault.Veronica Whalen, Jason Wells and Bradley Morrell were all charged with second-degree murder in provincial court on Thursday. All three had been involved in a short standoff on Golf Avenue the day before, which led to a shelter-in-place order for
Octavio Reed and an accomplice pleaded guilty to killing Heather Tucker and Bud Morgan during attempted robberies in 2021.
Three carjacking suspects are under arrest thanks in part to the York Regional Police helicopter. As Catherine McDonald reports, helicopter video released by police shows how the thermal imaging technology works.
Alaina Tripp never expected to see her dog Teddy again after he was stolen from her Ottawa apartment last fall.So when the white miniature poodle showed up, dirty but unhurt, in a police stop in Wyoming ten months later, it felt like a small miracle."I am so, so happy," said Tripp, 33. "I really never ever thought — and nobody ever thought, not the police, not my friends, family ... [that] I would ever, ever see this dog again."Tripp said she returned home last September to find someone had brok
First responders in London, Ont., have resumed searching the Thames River on Friday for a girl who went missing a day earlier. The search began with divers and boats at around 3 p.m. ET Thursday after reports that a young girl entered the water near the intersection of Adelaide Street and Kipps Lane and was then seen struggling."Members of the London Police Service continue to monitor the river and searched riverbanks overnight for the missing child with the use of several large spotlights," Con
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history on Thursday, with Moscow releasing journalist Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, along with dissidents including Vladimir Kara-Murza, in a multinational deal that set two dozen people free.